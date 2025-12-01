New Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Rockdale, Texas

Rockdale's newest urgent care clinic offers less cost, less wait and quality care at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit
ROCKDALE, Texas, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Urgent Care, a Texas-based family of urgent care clinics dedicated to enhancing communities through convenient, lower-cost and high-quality care, opened its newest clinic in Rockdale, Texas. The clinic is located at 630 US-79, near Rockdale High School and the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, providing easy access for residents throughout Milam County and nearby communities including Cameron, Thorndale and Milano.
Integrity Urgent Care in Rockdale increases access to urgent and virtual primary care — providing fast, affordable treatment for common illnesses and minor injuries. Services include pediatric urgent care, x-rays, lab testing, electrocardiograms (EKGs), sports medicine, virtual counseling, and STI screening. The clinic also provides on-site testing with same-day results and treatment for common respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, strep, RSV and flu. Patients can walk in any day of the week or check in online for added convenience.
Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.
"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. "Rockdale is a proud, close-knit community that values family and hard work. As the town continues to grow, so does the need for nearby, affordable walk-in care. We're honored to bring convenient, quality healthcare to local families, schools and employers right here at home."
The Rockdale urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.
"Our team is ready to serve the Rockdale community with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, the company's Texas Medical Director.
Integrity Urgent Care in Rockdale is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Rockdale or call 512-640-6663.
About Integrity Urgent Care
Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of Texas-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.
Media Contact
Adam Belmont, Integrity Urgent Care, 1 972-922-3129, [email protected], IntegrityUC.com
SOURCE Integrity Urgent Care
Share this article