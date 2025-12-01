New Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Rockdale, Texas

"Rockdale is a proud, close-knit community that values family and hard work. We're honored to bring convenient, quality healthcare to local families, schools and employers right here at home," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. "Rockdale is a proud, close-knit community that values family and hard work. As the town continues to grow, so does the need for nearby, affordable walk-in care. We're honored to bring convenient, quality healthcare to local families, schools and employers right here at home."

The Rockdale urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Rockdale community with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, the company's Texas Medical Director.

Integrity Urgent Care in Rockdale is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Rockdale or call 512-640-6663.

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, is a family of Texas-based clinics offering urgent care, along with occupational, behavioral, sexual and virtual primary care services. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical ER visit.

Adam Belmont, Integrity Urgent Care, 1 972-922-3129, [email protected], IntegrityUC.com

SOURCE Integrity Urgent Care