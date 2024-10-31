New Intellistat Ion Air Gun for Static Elimination in Sensitive Processes

Rated Class 5 for ISO 14644-1 and controlled environments, the Intellistat has secured a patent highlighting it's unique design and operation that represents EXAIR's continued advancement in clean room static elimination.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's Intellistat® Ion Air Gun is a handheld and lightweight solution to static elimination in clean processes, electronic test facilities, laboratories and clean rooms. Rated Class 5 for ISO 14644-1 and controlled environments, the Intellistat has secured a patent highlighting it's unique design and operation that represents EXAIR's continued advancement in clean room static elimination.