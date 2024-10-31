New Intellistat Ion Air Gun for Static Elimination in Sensitive Processes

Rated Class 5 for ISO 14644-1 and controlled environments, the Intellistat has secured a patent highlighting it's unique design and operation that represents EXAIR's continued advancement in clean room static elimination.
CINCINNATI, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXAIR's Intellistat® Ion Air Gun is a handheld and lightweight solution to static elimination in clean processes, electronic test facilities, laboratories and clean rooms. Rated Class 5 for ISO 14644-1 and controlled environments, the Intellistat has secured a patent highlighting it's unique design and operation that represents EXAIR's continued advancement in clean room static elimination.
The Intellistat was designed to consume minimal compressed air while simultaneously delivering precise blow-off, and exceptional static decay rates. Intended for cleanrooms and processes sensitive to particulate or static, the Intellistat produces clean, ionized airflow that is essential in removing troubling dust or static charges without compromising production. Made from durable static dissipative polycarbonate, the Intellistat assures its usefulness in applications requiring non-conductivity such as circuit board or electronics manufacturing, as well as blowoff applications like cleaning lenses or removing debris from medical products. It also features LED lights to ensure proper functionality and a lightweight frame for prolonged use.
The Intellistat is a low maintenance solution that is UL listed and CE compliant, adding to a long line of EXAIR static eliminator products including Super Ion Air Knives, Ion Air Cannons, Ion Air Guns, Ionizing Bars and Ionizing Points and more. Intellistat prices start at $980. https://exair.co/91-iiagpat
