New Interactive Sports Platform "Master of the Bracket" Launches with Gamified Tournament Picks

Master of the Bracket is a gaming platform dedicated to tournament-style play. By offering traditional, fantasy, and randomized picking options, the site provides a customizable experience for sports fans of all levels for all major sports tournaments including but not limited to college basketball, pro basketball, college football, pro football, college baseball, college soccer, college volleyball, etc.

LEXINGTON, Ky., March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sports fans have a new way to engage with their favorite tournaments following the launch of Master of the Bracket (masterofthebracket.com). The platform focuses on interactive gameplay, moving beyond static brackets to offer a dynamic experience for competitive fans and casual players alike.

Master of the Bracket introduces a versatile approach to tournament participation. Users can choose their preferred style of play, whether they rely on deep sports knowledge or pure luck. The site offers three core ways to engage with live brackets: