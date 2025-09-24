New iPhone App Brings Wall Street's Retirement Modeling Tools to Everyday Investors

"Every day, more than 10,000 Americans retire, often with only a vague understanding of their financial picture," said developer Kevin Donahue. "Now individuals can access the same Monte Carlo modeling used by large institutions, without paying thousands in fees or compromising their privacy." Post this

"Every day, more than 10,000 Americans retire— often with only a vague understanding of their financial picture," said Kevin Donahue, developer and founder. "For the first time, individuals can access the same Monte Carlo modeling used by financial institutions, without paying thousands in fees or compromising their privacy."

Institutional Tools, Consumer Access

Monte Carlo simulation is widely used across high-stakes industries, from NASA trajectory modeling to pharmaceutical clinical trial design and Wall Street risk management. The method tests strategies across thousands of market conditions, revealing both probabilities of success and potential failure modes.

In retirement planning, this means individuals can see:

Success probabilities for their current savings and withdrawal strategies.

Worst-case outcomes, such as early market crashes or high inflation.

Comparisons of withdrawal strategies, including dynamic withdrawal, bucket strategies, and bond ladders.

The Premium version runs 10,000 scenarios per analysis, rivaling professional advisory software.

Privacy-First Advantage

Unlike web calculators, Retirement Success Graph performs all calculations directly on the user's iPhone. No financial data is transmitted, stored externally, or shared with third parties.

"Privacy isn't an add-on—it's the foundation," Donahue explained. "Your retirement scenarios never leave your device. Major financial firms spend millions protecting client data, but we've eliminated that risk entirely."

Challenging the Status Quo

Financial institutions have long restricted Monte Carlo simulations to fee-based advisory platforms, often charging 1% of assets under management or licensing enterprise software for thousands of dollars annually.

"This app removes the paywall," Donahue said. "We're delivering the analysis that Wall Street firms use for their clients—available for free, or for less than the price of a latte."

App Store : Available now

Price: Free download; Premium features $4.99 one-time upgrade

Requirements: iOS 17.6 or later

Download: www.retirementsuccessapp.com/download

About Kevin Donahue

Kevin Donahue is an early retiree, author, and podcast host who spent more than 25 years as an executive in the luxury hospitality industry. Frustrated by the lack of accessible, rigorous retirement tools, Donahue developed Retirement Success Graph to democratize institutional-grade analysis for individuals planning their financial future.

