New issue of Cask NX's digital magazine explores bold strategies for business transformation

The latest issue of Fortified Quarterly from Cask NX, titled "Blueprints for Bold Business Transformation," explores strategies for businesses to thrive in 2025 and beyond by leveraging AI, automation, and innovation. Featuring insights from Cask NX leaders, this issue provides actionable guidance on transforming legacy systems and driving long-term business success through AI and technology.
SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest edition of Fortified Quarterly titled "Blueprints for Bold Business Transformation" is now available from Cask NX, bringing readers expert insights on how businesses can successfully embrace disruption and navigate the evolving transformation landscape — with a special focus on the growing role of AI in shaping future strategies.
"Transformation isn't just about incremental changes; it's about reimagining how an organization operates at its core," says Stephanie Otto, Cask NX's Chief Strategy Officer. "To thrive in 2025 and beyond, businesses need to embrace disruption, make bold decisions, and leverage AI-driven capabilities that scale innovation across the enterprise."
The new issue's cover story titled "The Transformation Imperative: What it Takes to Win in 2025 and Beyond" penned by Otto underscores the importance of bold leadership and strategic innovation in this era of rapid change and digital reinvention.
Also in this issue, readers will gain valuable insights into how companies can modernize legacy systems, integrate AI and automation into their processes, and use data as a powerful tool for business transformation. Cask NX leaders, including Jeff Butler, Christine Morris, and Chelsea Cedeno, provide expert advice on navigating technological adoption, leadership strategies, and the execution of large-scale transformation initiatives.
Stephanie Otto asserts, "ServiceNow is more than just a platform, it is the foundation for end-to-end transformation. By connecting systems, data, and people, it empowers organizations to scale with intelligence and transform with purpose."
To subscribe to Fortified Quarterly and see other resources including our podcast and blog, please visit https://casknx.com/#resources.
About Cask NX
Cask NX is a ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on end-to-end business transformation, Cask NX is committed to helping its clients realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit casknx.com.
