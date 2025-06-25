New issue of Cask NX's digital magazine explores bold strategies for business transformation

"Transformation isn't just about incremental changes; it's about reimagining how an organization operates at its core," says Stephanie Otto, Cask NX. "To thrive businesses need to embrace disruption, make bold decisions & leverage AI-driven capabilities that scale innovation across the enterprise." Post this

The new issue's cover story titled "The Transformation Imperative: What it Takes to Win in 2025 and Beyond" penned by Otto underscores the importance of bold leadership and strategic innovation in this era of rapid change and digital reinvention.

Also in this issue, readers will gain valuable insights into how companies can modernize legacy systems, integrate AI and automation into their processes, and use data as a powerful tool for business transformation. Cask NX leaders, including Jeff Butler, Christine Morris, and Chelsea Cedeno, provide expert advice on navigating technological adoption, leadership strategies, and the execution of large-scale transformation initiatives.

Stephanie Otto asserts, "ServiceNow is more than just a platform, it is the foundation for end-to-end transformation. By connecting systems, data, and people, it empowers organizations to scale with intelligence and transform with purpose."

About Cask NX

Cask NX is a ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on end-to-end business transformation, Cask NX is committed to helping its clients realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit casknx.com.

