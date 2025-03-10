New issue of Cask NX's digital magazine focuses on empowering women leaders in tech in honor of International Women's Day

Cask NX's latest Fortified Quarterly honors International Women's Day with insights on advancing women in an AI-led tech landscape. Featuring insights from Cask NX President Stacey Fournier-Thibodaux, Stephanie Otto, Global Director of Strategy & Innovation at Cask, and voices from women at Cask NX and other organizations, the issue explores leadership strategies, industry initiatives, and ways to drive meaningful change.
SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The second issue of Cask NX's digital magazine, Fortified Quarterly titled Future-Ready Leadership: Women Shaping the Next Tech Era, explores how organizations can uplift and support women in tech to become leaders in the industry.
"Our second issue of Fortified Quarterly comes just in time for International Women's Day and Women's History Month," said Stephanie Otto, Global Director of Strategy & Innovation at Cask NX. "By championing more women to leadership positions especially with the opportunities AI presents, we empower for more diverse voices and new ideas to reshape the tech industry and allow it to continue to thrive."
This new issue offers a cover story on Stacey Fournier-Thibodaux, President of Cask NX, who shares her personal journey as a woman leader in tech and her valuable insights on how to build women leaders in the AI era. Other articles include leadership advice from Cask NX's customers, and what ServiceNow is doing to strengthen women in tech and diversify the industry.
"We hope leaders find ways to engage with the women within their own organizations this year for International Women's Day," said Otto. "This issue can be a starting point to spark ideas and have meaningful conversations about utilizing AI to unlock opportunities for women leaders."
To subscribe to Fortified Quarterly and discover other resources including Cask NX's podcast and blog, please visit https://casknx.com/insights/resource-center/.
About Cask NX
Cask NX is a ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on end-to-end business transformation, Cask NX is committed to helping its clients realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit casknx.com.
Media Contact
Laurenn Wolpoff, Cask NX, 1 917-518-9011, [email protected], www.casknx.com
SOURCE Cask NX
Share this article