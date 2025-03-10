New issue of Cask NX's digital magazine focuses on empowering women leaders in tech in honor of International Women's Day

"By championing more women to leadership positions especially with the opportunities AI presents, we empower for more diverse voices and new ideas to reshape the tech industry and allow it to continue to thrive," said Stephanie Otto, Global Director of Strategy & Innovation at Cask NX." Post this

This new issue offers a cover story on Stacey Fournier-Thibodaux, President of Cask NX, who shares her personal journey as a woman leader in tech and her valuable insights on how to build women leaders in the AI era. Other articles include leadership advice from Cask NX's customers, and what ServiceNow is doing to strengthen women in tech and diversify the industry.

"We hope leaders find ways to engage with the women within their own organizations this year for International Women's Day," said Otto. "This issue can be a starting point to spark ideas and have meaningful conversations about utilizing AI to unlock opportunities for women leaders."

To subscribe to Fortified Quarterly and discover other resources including Cask NX's podcast and blog, please visit https://casknx.com/insights/resource-center/.

About Cask NX

Cask NX is a ServiceNow Elite Partner focused on designing, enabling and sustaining digital transformation on ServiceNow. With a focus on end-to-end business transformation, Cask NX is committed to helping its clients realize the full power of ServiceNow to achieve their strategic goals. For more information, visit casknx.com.

Media Contact

Laurenn Wolpoff, Cask NX, 1 917-518-9011, [email protected], www.casknx.com

SOURCE Cask NX