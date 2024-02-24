New Italian Master of Wine announced: Italian Wine Podcast celebrates with Pietro Russo

The interview, conducted by Stevie Kim, will explore the person behind the title, reveal what's really involved in becoming an MW, and find out how the newly appointed MW will be celebrating! Post this

As well as the Podcast interview, there is also a new Mamma Jumbo Shrimp video series available now on YouTube that follows the three Italian Master of Wine students as they discuss the physical, mental and practical demands of becoming a Master of Wine, the areas of competence, and the importance of collaboration and teamwork.

Stevie Kim, host of the Italian Wine Podcast, said: "I'm absolutely thrilled for Pietro. He is a great friend of the show and I know how much energy and commitment he has devoted to earning this most prestigious title. I'm delighted that he has agreed to share his experiences with the Italian Wine Podcast because I know our listeners have a genuine interest in what it takes to become a Master of Wine."

Pietro Russo MW, said, "I owe everything to Gabriele and Andrea, as well as to my family without whom becoming a Master of Wine would have been impossible. The biggest success for me was meeting them and establishing this incredible friendship. The program is extremely demanding but it's also about fun, passion and friendship. For anyone thinking about doing the Master of Wine, passion is not enough. You also need discipline and methodology, as well as a network of people to help you understand the true complexity of the wine business."

Gabriele Gorelli MW, Italy's first Master of Wine, said: "Ten years after we first met for the MW introductory seminar, the dream we never dared to share is now a reality! I feel like a 'cubed' MW, having shared so deeply the efforts and the emotions of Pietro and Andrea. It is a story of dedication, commitment and brotherhood that opens a new, compelling chapter for the Italian wine world."

Andrea Lonardi MW, Italy's second Master of Wine, said: "I am extremely happy, and I believe that today the entire Italian wine world should be proud of this achievement. The MW, like our unique relationship, is a continuous evolution, and today we have taken a real and important step forward. Pietro has always represented the point of balance in our relationship amidst two very strong personalities. A relationship that has always been based on respect, complementarity, and great mutual regard."

The interview with Pietro Russo MW is available now at http://www.italianwinepodcast.com or wherever you get your podcasts. The accompanying video series is available at: https://www.youtube.com/@mammajumboshrimp.

Pietro Russo was born in 1985 in Marsala and comes from a family long dedicated to winemaking. He graduated in Viticulture and Winemaking from Conegliano Veneto and holds a master's degree from Bordeaux. His career includes periods spent in Bordeaux and Languedoc, Andalusia, New Zealand and Piedmont, where he gained hands-on experience in winemaking and an insatiable passion for wine. Since 2010 Pietro has been working for Donnafugata, where he has the opportunity to produce wines from the most compelling appellations across Sicily. He participates regularly in international wine competitions as a judge.

About: Italian Wine Podcast: Cheers with Italian Wine People! was launched in 2017 as a project dedicated exclusively to the world of Italian wine. The program reveals the unique world of Italian wine by dialogue with some of its main protagonists. Together with the Mamma Jumbo Shrimp umbrella brand (comprising books, maps and videos, bringing together a global wine, food and travel community), Italian Wine Podcast aims to inform, educate and entertain listeners with content for both wine professionals and novices alike. The world's only daily wine podcast, content includes wine business, food and travel, diversity and inclusion, winemakers, science, marketing and communications. Italian Wine Podcast is available on SoundCloud, iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, XimalayaFM (for China) and on the official website. It now boasts over 1500 recorded episodes with a growing online following of over 6 million listeners. Donations to the show are welcome and help fund a portion of the show's equipment, production and publishing costs. To advertise on the show, request a prospectus and/or a customized advertising plan contact [email protected]. Cin cin!

