New IV Therapy Resource for Safe, Legal IV Treatments from the American Med Spa Association

Intro to IV Therapy (Online Video)

Intro to IV Therapy (Presentation Slides to Accompany Online Video)

Standing Orders for Mixing IV Cocktails

Supplies List

Estimated Costs for IV Cocktails

Informed Consent

IV Bag Label Templates

Practice FAQ

Patient FAQ

Temperature Log Templates

Treatment Note Templates

USP 797 IV Room Requirements Documentation

Additional Reading: IV Therapy Best Practices and Legal Considerations

AmSpa's IV Therapy Toolkit can be accessed online through its website at https://americanmedspa.org/iv-therapy-toolkit.

"The IV Therapy Toolkit represents AmSpa's commitment to keeping the aesthetic industry as safe and successful as possible," says AmSpa founder and CEO, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. "With clinical guidance from our trusted industry partners, we continue to provide medical spa business owners, entrepreneurs and practitioners with the solutions they need to perform responsibly."

It should come as no surprise that IV therapy is an increasingly popular med spa service: overhead costs are low, medical spas already have the staff licensed to perform IV treatments, and patients have a predictable experience to target everything from dehydration to fatigue, muscle weakness, migraine and more. AmSpa's IV Toolkit was developed in conjunction with Taylor Siemens, NP-C, clinical advisor for AmSpa, vice president of operations at Vitalyc Medspa and the founder of My Aesthetic Training.

"Our commitment to the medical aesthetics industry is unwavering," says Taylor Siemens, NP-C, clinical advisor for AmSpa. "The IV Therapy Toolkit is a representation of that commitment, providing practical and invaluable resources tailored to the needs of practice owners and clinicians. Our goal is to ensure that both practitioners and their patients achieve success through safe treatments, optimal outcomes, and increased revenue. With The IV Therapy Toolkit, we are equipping practices with the tools they need to excel and deliver the highest standard of care."

Siemens is a board-certified nurse practitioner recognized by the American Association of Nurse Practitioners and is a dynamic force in the world of aesthetic medicine. She seamlessly marries the expertise of a practitioner of medicine with that of a multi-site business operator. Siemens's journey into aesthetic medicine commenced as an operating room nurse specializing in facial plastic surgery. Through her diverse patient interactions, Siemens has honed a profound understanding of the aging process, fueling her skillset in crafting comprehensive, multi-modality treatment solutions that align seamlessly with patients' aesthetic objectives.

She speaks at AmSpa's Medical Spa Boot Camps and the Medical Spa Show.

Learn more about IV therapy from practitioners and legal experts at https://americanmedspa.org/med-spa-iv-therapy.

About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)

The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy of Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Karen Spinelli, AmSpa, 872-246-0300, [email protected] , www.americanmedspa.org

