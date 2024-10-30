New IWPR Analysis Reveals Economic Harm of State Abortion Bans, Severe Restrictions Harm State Economies and Women's Workforce Participation

"Abortion bans don't just harm women's health—they tear at the economic fabric of entire states," said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, President and CEO of the Institute for Women's Policy Research. Post this

The analysis also highlights how abortion restrictions create substantial barriers for women in the workforce, stifling job growth and wages.

Among the 18 states where abortion is currently banned or severely restricted, 10 experienced a sharper decline in female employment growth between 2022 and 2023 compared to the national average.





Additionally, each of the states with total abortion bans reported median weekly earnings below the US median for prime-age (25–54) full-time workers, a trend consistent over the past three years.

"This data shows that women's reproductive rights are integral to a healthy economy," said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, president and CEO of IWPR. "Abortion bans don't just harm women's health—they tear at the economic fabric of entire states. When women are denied access to essential health care, their ability to participate fully in the workforce is compromised, resulting in slower economic growth and an uphill climb for businesses looking to attract and retain talent."

IWPR is the home of the Center for the Economics of Reproductive Health, which tracks the economic impact of reproductive health restrictions. The Center for Reproductive Rights served as an advisor to IWPR on this research.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research strives to win economic equity for all women and eliminate barriers to their full participation in society. As a leading national think tank, IWPR builds evidence to shape policies that grow women's power and influence, close inequality gaps, and improve the economic well-being of families. Learn more at IWPR.org and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

William Lutz, IWPR, 202-785-5100, [email protected], iwpr.org

SOURCE IWPR