New IX Industrial Ethernet Cables with Angled Connectors Are Compact but Rugged

"Not all cable assemblies with compact connectors are robust but these certainly are," said Product Line Manager Dustin Guttadauro. "You can parallel mount them to fit more connectors in a smaller space, and the entire assembly is well protected for years of industrial use."

The newly released line includes versions for outdoor-and-high-flex-industrial, CMX low smoke zero halogen (LSZH), and CMR PVC economy jacket types. Each version comes in lengths of 1 meter or 3 meters.

The outdoor-and-high-flex-industrial assemblies are offered in three configurations: a down-angle IX A plug on one end and options of an IX A plug, RJ-45 jack, or RJ-45 plug on the other end. They are protected by a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) outer jacket for flexibility, durability, chemical resistance and temperature tolerance.

The LSZH cable assemblies feature six configurations: down-angle IX A plug to IX A plug, to RJ-45 jack or to RJ-45 plug; and up-angle IX A plug to IX A plug, to RJ-45 jack, or to RJ-45 plug. The flame-retardant jacket is rated CMX LSZH for low smoke emission, zero halogens and reduced toxicity in the event of a fire.

The economy cable assemblies also come in six configurations: down-angle IX A plug to IX A plug, to RJ-45 jack or to RJ-45 plug; and up-angle IX A plug to IX A plug, to RJ-45 jack, or to RJ-45 plug. Protection is provided by a PVC outer jacket rated CMR/CMX.

L-com's new IX industrial Ethernet cables with angled connectors are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

L-com, a leading manufacturer of wired and wireless connectivity products, offers a wide range of solutions and unrivaled customer service for the electronics and data communications industries. The company's product portfolio includes cable assemblies, connectors, adapters, antennas, enclosures, surge protectors and more. Headquartered in North Andover, Mass., L-com is ISO 9001:2015-certified and many of its products are UL® recognized. L-com is an Infinite Electronics brand.

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Peter McNeil, L-com, +1 (978) 682-6936, [email protected] , https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

