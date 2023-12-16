New Jersey Artist Goes to the Moon on the Astorbiotic Peregrine Moon Lander

This Christmas Eve, there will be more than Santa and his reindeer in the sky above.

On December 24, 2023, the MoonArk, a digital moon museum created by a group at Carnegie Mellon University, will be launched on Astrobiotic Technologies' Peregrine Moon Lander. New Jersey Artist David Derr is featured in the collection, which includes poetically entangled visual narratives of the arts, humanities, sciences and technologies.

Derr's participation in the project began with his exhibition in Nano Arts, a series of international digital art shows curated by Chris Orfescu. The MoonArk team at Carnegie Mellon selected Derr's piece, "Skull Smoking a Cigarette, after Van Gogh" along with 250 other images, poems, music, performing arts examples and science entries.

"It came out of the blue, pardon the pun," says Derr. "I'm thrilled and really humbled to be selected for this. "

The Moon Ark Moon Museum is a digital archive weighing about 9 ounces, mounted on the main deck of the Peregrine Lunar Lander. The archive and its housing are designed to last hundreds of thousands of years as a fossil object for future moon landings. A "twin" exhibit of the archive is now part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum. The moon-based archive will be declared a World Heritage Site.

