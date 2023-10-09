New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission to Announce Launch of Statewide Public Education Campaign on Safe Cannabis Use

New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission will announce the launch of its statewide public education campaign on safe cannabis use during a press conference on 10/11/23.

PRESS CONFERENCE MEDIA ADVISORY

WHAT: The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) will be launching its statewide public education campaign on safe cannabis use.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: 225 East State Street, Suite 5, Trenton (Entrance at Montgomery and State Street)

WHO:

Speakers will include:

Jeff Brown , Executive Director, NJ-CRC

, Executive Director, NJ-CRC Krista Nash , Commissioner, NJ-CRC

, Commissioner, NJ-CRC Scott Rudder , CEO, NJ CannaBusiness Association

, CEO, NJ CannaBusiness Association Helen Hannigan , CEO, Southern NJ Perinatal Cooperative

, CEO, Southern NJ Perinatal Cooperative Diane Calello , Executive Medical Director, NJ Poison Control

PHOTO OPP: Speakers, campaign visuals, safe use packaging examples

