New Jersey Coffee School Unveils Home Roasting and Latte Art Classes to Meet Surging DIY Coffee Trend

"Today, many coffee lovers are no longer satisfied to just sip and savor their brews – they want to create a magical morning ritual," says Jim Conti, NJCS Co-President. "Plus, roasting their own beans can significantly reduce their coffee costs."

The Latte Art class, fueled by the increasing popularity of visually appealing coffee, equips baristas and enthusiasts with the skills to create consistent, high-quality latte art. Students learn milk science for perfecting milk streaming, texturing and pouring – culminating in innovative designs ranging from hearts and tulips to rosettas and landscapes. "In three hours, we turn coffee enthusiasts and baristas into creative latte artists," says NJCS Co-President Bernie Rosenstein.

These courses complement the school's popular two-day Barista Training class and the three-day Professional Coffee Business class for those hoping to achieve the dream of owning their own coffee shop and current owners who want to enhance their operations.

About the New Jersey Coffee School

Launched in 2023, the New Jersey Coffee School serves current and aspiring coffee professionals plus home coffee aficionados. The school empowers coffee entrepreneurs with hands-on training, practical business skills and key decision-making tools, in addition to offering professional barista training. Enthusiasts learn top-level preparation and presentation techniques worthy of the best baristas.

All of the school's dynamic and hands-on programs for prospective and current café owners, managers, and baristas – as well as its classes for coffee enthusiasts – are led by top instructors who are accomplished coffee and hospitality professionals. Co-owners Jim Conti and Bernie Rosenstein, boyhood friends and former New York City financial executives driven by a passion for high-quality education, are committed to paving the path to success for their students.

The New Jersey Coffee School is located at 720 Monroe St., Suite C508, Hoboken, N.J. 07030. Visit www.NewJerseyCoffeeSchool.com or reach out at 201.367.9506 or [email protected].

