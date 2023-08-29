New Jersey Department of Education Selects Tutored by Teachers to Help Accelerate Learning and Support Statewide High-Impact Tutoring Program

"The approval reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional, high-impact virtual tutoring by certified educators," said Rahul Kalita, Co-Founder of Tutored by Teachers and a New Jersey native. Tweet this

"The approval reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional, high-impact virtual tutoring by certified educators," said Rahul Kalita, Co-Founder of Tutored by Teachers and a New Jersey native. "We are proud to partner with schools across New Jersey and help deliver personalized instruction—ensuring students feel confident in their abilities and get the extra support they need to thrive this school year."

A competitive process, Tutored by Teachers and the other approved vendors were required to demonstrate that their tutoring services are grounded in evidence-based instructional practices and were required to submit their solutions for consideration via a vetted Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process. The High-Impact Tutoring Program is part of the NJDOE's ongoing efforts to better support the state's school districts in closing learning gaps tied to the COVID-19 pandemic and providing intensive and effective academic support.

Designed to help strengthen and complement classroom instruction, Tutored by Teachers provides K–12 students with targeted skills-based, high-impact tutoring aligned to New Jersey State Learning Standards (NJSLS) for ELA and mathematics. Several school districts in Newark, Jersey City, Morristown and more already work with Tutored by Teachers—including KIPP NJ, a network of tuition-free public charter schools in the state.

"When Tutored by Teachers approached KIPP NJ, we jumped on the opportunity to have additional support," said Nikeya Stuart, Principal in Residence, KIPP NJ. "We know the teachers are well-versed in the Common Core standards our students need to do well on state assessments."

School districts throughout the state interested in implementing Tutored by Teachers can apply using the state's Electronic Web-Enabled Grants (EWAG) System through September 20, 2023. Applicants can receive information on Tutored by Teachers and apply for reimbursements.

"We loved it so much and the kids didn't fight it at all," added Jennifer Carcich, Director of Learning Acceleration at Unity Charter School in Morristown, New Jersey. "They got on, they were engaged and they supported each other. They loved their teachers and they really enjoyed being with their teachers. I would highly recommend it [Tutored by Teachers] to any district."

The statewide approval marks one of the many states—including Connecticut, Indiana, Massachusetts, Ohio and Texas—that trust Tutored by Teachers to deliver strong, proven academic outcomes.

About Tutored by Teachers

Tutored by Teachers is a fast-growing, mission-driven start-up working to improve outcomes for high-need students and teachers and advance equity in education. Tutored by Teachers partners directly with public and charter schools to serve K–12 students through virtual, small group, teacher-led instruction. The company's culturally responsive instructional framework aims to build students' foundational skills and further their social-emotional learning, while paying highly qualified, certified teachers a fair wage. For more information, visit https://www.tutored.live/ and follow @tutored.live on social media.

