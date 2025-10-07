New Jersey Expands Remote Methadone Access with Sonara Health

"We really want to modernize the treatment experience and establish a new standard of data-driven care. One where patients don't have to choose between recovery and their everyday responsibilities." — Dr. Michael Giles, Founder & CEO, Sonara Health Post this

We are incredibly grateful to the Governor for including the pilot in his provisional budget and to the Legislature for supporting its growth. "The remote methadone access pilot program is breaking down barriers to care by using technology to integrate treatment into people's everyday lives. It empowers individuals to continue their careers, education, or caregiving responsibilities without disruption," said Senator Angela V. McKnight. "This is the future of healthcare: centering access and equity to help more people begin their journey to lasting recovery. I look forward to seeing Sonara's impact continue to grow."

"I am proud to continue my support of Sonara's remote methadone pilot program for a second year. The results Sonara has had in their first year of their pilot in New Jersey have been incredibly impactful," said Assemblyman Bill Moen. "Sonara allows patients to focus on their recovery rather than waiting in lines at outpatient clinics to get the treatment they need. I look forward to seeing the expansion of this pilot across the state and the positive effect it will have on our residents."

With Sonara, patients record their daily methadone dose using a secure, time-stamped video after scanning a barcode on the bottle. Clinic staff review the videos later, helping ensure adherence to treatment while allowing patients to take their medication at home — without the burden of daily clinic visits.

"We really want to modernize the treatment experience and establish a new standard of data-driven care. One where patients don't have to choose between recovery and their everyday responsibilities," said Dr. Michael Giles, Sonara Health Founder and CEO. "This pilot is about proving that a more flexible, patient-centered, and data-driven approach can become the lasting model for treatment moving forward."

This second-year investment not only validates the success of the pilot but also positions Sonara as a model for how methadone treatment can evolve nationwide. A state-funded program is a critical milestone in establishing a new standard of care, providing both credibility and momentum for other states considering similar approaches. With healthcare systems under increasing pressure to invest in solutions that lower costs while improving quality and outcomes, New Jersey's decision underscores how Sonara can deliver on both fronts.

"Sonara was a bet on founders tackling the hardest corner of healthcare," said Sonara Investor Mark Cuban. "They've shown it works. Now they need payers to pay. If they do, this isn't just a good investment, it's a category-defining one."

Sonara's secure remote dosing platform is used in more than a dozen states and has received support from providers, payers, and policymakers. New Jersey is the first state to fund remote observation of take-home methadone and invest in low-barrier, patient-centered methadone treatment.

"We see this as another tool in the treatment toolbox," said Adam Bucon, who oversees New Jersey's OTPs as the State Opioid Treatment Authority. "Our goal is to improve lives by making care more individualized and accessible."

About Sonara Health: Sonara Health is transforming methadone treatment through a hybrid care platform that makes it easier for people with opioid use disorder (OUD) to start and stay in treatment. By combining in-person care with virtual tools, Sonara removes common barriers, like daily clinic travel, that often affect treatment retention. At the core of the platform is Sonara's patented, tamper-aware medication adherence system, the Virtual Dosing Window™, which enables patients to securely record doses from home while maintaining clinical oversight. The platform also supports remote intake, telecounseling, in-app messaging, and real-time adherence insights, helping care teams stay connected to patients between visits and make more informed clinical decisions. Clinically validated in a peer-reviewed NIH-funded study, Sonara is now used in over 50 locations across 14 states and is helping opioid treatment programs improve retention, build trust with patients, and expand access to life-saving care.

