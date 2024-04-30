New Jersey family and children photographer, Lena Antaramian, named Photographer of the Year by the National Association of Portrait & Child Photographers (NAPCP)

New Jersey based family and children photographer, Lena Antaramian of Live Love Laugh Photos, named Photographer of The Year by international photography organization. Post this

– Alice & Kyu Park, Founders of NAPCP

Lena Antaramian, a lifestyle photographer with a fine art touch, is well-known thorough Bergen County and all of New Jersey for her fresh and natural approach to capturing authentic moments in the lives of children and families. She opened Live Love Laugh Photos in 2008 and chose the name because it represents her philosophy of life: Enjoy one's life to the fullest and share that joy with people you love. "I am known for creating images that are very natural, full of giggles and belly laughs. If a client wants a family photo posed in front of a fireplace for their holiday card, then I am not the photographer for them. What excites me about my work is capturing you and your family as you really are - silly faces and crinkly noses and all."

In 2013, Lena opened her first retail photography studio location near her home in Ridgewood, NJ, which allowed her to add studio photography to her already impressive portfolio. Two years later she found her larger, permanent home on North Maple Avenue in Ridgewood, NJ. "It was important to me to stay in Ridgewood - this is where a lot of my clients are and this is the place I raise my children and call 'home,'" Antaramian says.

In addition to her work with families, Lena is also well known for her travel photography and images of her family in places such as Cuba, Morocco, Cambodia and France have won numerous prestigious photography awards from organizations such as NAPCP and Professional Photographers Association (PPA) - the largest non-profit association for professional photographers in the world. She is also a published author and considered an industry expert on family travel photography.

Lena Antaramian resides in Ridgewood, NJ with her husband, two children and a dog. Live Love Laugh Photos studio is located at 580 North Maple Ave in Ridgewood, NJ 07450. For more information please visit www.livelovelaughphotos.com

