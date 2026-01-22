New Jersey Governor Signs Psilocybin Therapy Bill Into Law, Advancing Evidence-Based Treatment Options for Mental Health

A3852 is for families who have lived in survival mode for years, carrying invisible wounds long after the uniform comes off. Post this

"It was an honor to speak about my experience with psychedelic-assisted therapy on behalf of VETS in support of the passage of this bill," says Jeff Swanson, who served 23 years as a Navy SEAL. "I am deeply grateful to everyone willing to listen, and to the leaders who ultimately recognized the possibilities and took action by advancing important legislation to promote healing here in this great state of New Jersey."

Stacey Swanson, also a military veteran and spouse of Jeff Swanson, wrote in her testimony about the transformation she saw in her husband after his psychedelic therapy treatment.

"A3852 is for families who have lived in survival mode for years, carrying invisible wounds long after the uniform comes off," she says. "As a military spouse, I know what it is like to quietly hold a household together while someone you love is fighting an internal battle you cannot see or fix. No family should have to send their loved one out of the country out of desperation for a chance at healing. I am deeply grateful to the Representatives who listened to families like mine and to the Governor for signing this bill and making safe, supervised care possible here at home."

New Jersey becomes the latest state in the nation to authorize a psilocybin therapy research program, joining Texas, Georgia, and Arizona. The legislation allocates $6 million to support psilocybin trials at three hospitals—one each in North, Central, and South Jersey—and creates an 11-member Psychedelic Therapy and Research Advisory Board to oversee implementation.

"This legislation is another critical step forward in expanding access to evidence-based treatments for mental health conditions," said Logan Davidson, VETS' Legislative Director. "New Jersey's thoughtful, clinically focused approach demonstrates how states can advance psychedelic therapy research while maintaining rigorous safety standards and FDA alignment. By establishing regulated pilot programs in hospital settings, New Jersey is creating pathways for patients who have exhausted conventional treatments to access potentially life-saving therapies."

Under the two-year pilot program, the New Jersey Department of Health will issue requests for proposals to hospitals seeking to participate in regulated psilocybin trials. Following completion of the pilot program, state officials will submit recommendations to the governor and legislature concerning continuation, expansion, and comprehensive regulation of psilocybin access in New Jersey.

The New Jersey legislation reflects VETS' evolution from a grant-making nonprofit to a recognized national authority in veteran mental health policy. Since its founding in 2019, VETS has secured over $124 million in funding for psychedelic-assisted therapy research and achieved landmark policy victories:

2021: Helped pass Texas House Bill 1802, authorizing Texas's first public funding for psilocybin research for veterans' PTSD

2023: Educational campaign catalyzed introduction of the Douglas "Mike" Day Psychedelic Therapy to Save Lives Act as an NDAA amendment, securing the first-ever federal grant program for psychedelic treatment research for active-duty service members

2024: Joined forces with the Coalition for Psychedelic Safety and Education to support California Senate Bill 1012, establishing regulated access to facilitate psychedelic therapies and funding a public-private safer-use education campaign

2025: Launched the Veteran Alliance for Leadership, Outreach, and Recovery (VALOR) coalition with the Navy SEAL Foundation, Green Beret Foundation, and Wounded Warrior Project, creating the first national alliance uniting veteran-serving organizations to advance mental health policy reform

2025: Briefed the Georgia lieutenant governor's office and testified before the state Senate Veterans, Mental Health, and Housing Study Committee, securing formal recommendations for state funding of MDMA- and psilocybin-assisted therapy research at Emory Healthcare Veterans Program, eventually securing a $1 million appropriation.

2025: Sponsored California Assembly Bill 1103, signed by Governor Newsom, which expedites the Research Advisory Panel of California's review and approval of federally authorized psychedelic research, accelerating critical studies on PTSD, TBI, and substance use disorders

2025: Played a central role in advancing the Texas Ibogaine Initiative—the largest public investment in psychedelic research in U.S. history—securing over $100 million for clinical trials of ibogaine therapy for PTSD, TBI, and addiction

These victories underscore VETS' commitment to advancing evidence-based policy solutions and expanding treatment access for veterans and all Americans suffering from mental health conditions.

About VETS

Founded in 2019, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to end the veteran suicide epidemic by providing resources, research, and advocacy for U.S. military veterans seeking psychedelic-assisted therapies for traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), addiction, and other health conditions. VETS has supported over 1,200 veterans and veteran spouses with psychedelic-assisted therapy treatment abroad, paired with comprehensive preparation and integration coaching. The organization partners with leading research institutions and has secured over $124 million in research funding through successful advocacy efforts. For more information, visit www.vetsolutions.org.

Media Contact

Brad Burge, Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS), 1 6508636887, [email protected], https://vetsolutions.org

SOURCE Veterans Exploring Treatment Solutions (VETS)