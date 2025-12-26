New Jersey Marine Veteran Received State's Highest Honors in Private Christmas Eve Ceremony

Vietnam veterans were often overlooked when they came home. They served with honor in a difficult and divisive time, and many, like James, are still dealing with the physical and emotional wounds of that service. It's never too late to say thank you. Post this

Moved by his story, Eric Crafton, President of the New Jersey Veteran Support Alliance (NJVSA), successfully applied to the State of New Jersey for two distinguished awards to honor Lamb's service and sacrifice:

The New Jersey Distinguished Service Medal

The New Jersey Vietnam Service Medal

These awards, issued by the Governor and the State of New Jersey, were presented to Lamb in a private ceremony on December 24th, attended by his wife Judith, his three daughters Maggie, Erin, and Katie, their spouses and children, and Eric Crafton.

"Vietnam veterans were often overlooked when they came home," said Crafton, a New Jersey National Guard officer and U.S. Army veteran. "They served with honor in a difficult and divisive time, and many, like James, are still dealing with the physical and emotional wounds of that service. It's never too late to say thank you."

During his service in Vietnam, Lamb was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, a Meritorious Mast, and the Navy Unit Commendation for exceptional heroism. Yet, like many of his generation, his homecoming was met with silence rather than recognition.

"My father gave so much for this country, and he continues to give every day as he battles illnesses caused by his service," said one of his daughters. "This isn't just about medals. It's about acknowledging that his service mattered and that he is not forgotten."

The New Jersey Veteran Support Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans access healthcare, transitional housing, and healing community experiences. Through partnerships with medical providers and community leaders, NJVSA works to fill gaps in care and recognition for veterans like James.

Crafton hopes this act of recognition inspires other veterans and their families to come forward. "James's story is powerful, but it is not unique. There are many veterans in New Jersey who deserve to be honored for their service and sacrifices. If you or a veteran you know has a story that deserves recognition, or if you've ever wondered about eligibility for state service awards, we encourage you to reach out to the NJVSA. Let's work together to ensure no veteran is left behind."

