New Jersey Plant Builds on the Penetron System to Help Rid Drinking Water of PFAS Chemicals

"When the production wells in Pennsauken – a critical drinking water source for Camden City – showed levels of several PFAS compounds that exceeded maximum contaminant levels, the need for more effective drinking water treatment capacity became urgent," explains Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "In order to comply with the stricter state and federal regulations governing PFAS levels in drinking water, the city invested in the construction of two new drinking water treatment plants."

Perfluorinated alkylated substances (PFAS) are chemicals commonly used in a wide range of industrial processes and are found in hundreds of products including stain- and water-resistant fabrics and carpeting, cleaning products, and non-stick cookware. Exposure to PFAS has been linked to a growing list of health problems, including immune system suppression, lower birth weight, and increased risk for some cancers.

"The new Morris-Delair Water Treatment Plant pumps water from wells in Pennsauken and is an important drinking water supply facility for Camden City. As the larger of the two new plants, it will be crucial to meet future growth in system demands," notes Richard Farmer.

During the planning phase, Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, to the concrete mix for the walls, foundation slab, and holding tanks of the Morris Delair water treatment plant.

Once added to the concrete mix, the active ingredients in the Penetron System create a crystalline network to prevent water and chemicals from entering the pores, capillaries, and microcracks in concrete, even under the constant hydrostatic pressure in a water tank and water treatment plant. Its ability to permanently self-heal any future microcracks prevents any damage from occurring over the service life of the concrete.

