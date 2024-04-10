New Jersey Revolutionizes Permitting Process with Statewide Electronic Integration

New Jersey is poised to unveil its cutting-edge statewide electronic permitting process, marking a milestone in modernizing permit application submissions and inspection scheduling.

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New Jersey is poised to unveil its cutting-edge statewide electronic permitting process, marking a milestone in modernizing permit application submissions and inspection scheduling. Are municipalities across the state prepared for this transformative advancement?

In a landmark collaboration, Mitchell Humphrey & Co. and e-PlanSoft™ have joined forces to introduce a robust integration compliant with New Jersey Bill A1145. This groundbreaking integration offers municipalities an online services portal and electronic plan review capabilities, meeting the latest state permitting regulations.

Bill A1145, enacted by the New Jersey legislature, mandates the implementation of electronic permitting systems to streamline processes and enhance efficiency in permit application submissions and inspection schedules.

Mitchell Humphrey & Co. is renowned for empowering governments and citizens through tailored solutions. Their flagship FastTrackGov® (FTG) community development cloud-based software is famous for its adaptability and premier user experience. From online permitting and licensing to inspections and citizen services portals, FTG revolutionizes municipal operations, fostering seamless communication and process optimization.

Complementing Mitchell Humphrey & Co.'s expertise, e-PlanSoft™ is a trusted provider of electronic plan review solutions. e-PlanSoft™ maintains the highest standards for data security and follows SOC 2 Type 2 regulations, which protects against data breaches, malware, and other online threats. e-PlanSoft™'s products are protected with SOC 2 Type 2 conformance, so you know you're getting top-tier protection for all your critical data. Their flagship product, e-PlanREVIEW®, revolutionizes collaboration and plan review processes, offering a seamless web-based solution for stakeholders.

How do FTG and e-PlanREVIEW Work Together?

Powered by the FTG Citizen Connect Portal, contractors and homeowners can submit plans electronically from any location. These plans seamlessly transition into e-PlanREVIEW® for comprehensive markup, measurement creation, revision viewing, stamping, and correction letter dissemination by plan reviewers. Subsequently, the integration seamlessly transfers plans into FTG, empowering the municipal back office to issue permits and schedule inspections efficiently.

New Jersey's transition to a statewide electronic permitting process marks a pivotal step towards modernization and efficiency in municipal operations. As municipalities embrace this innovative integration, they stand to unlock unprecedented productivity and service delivery levels, benefiting both governments and their communities.

About Mitchell Humphrey & Co.:

Mitchell Humphrey & Co. is a leading provider of innovative software solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of governments and communities. With a focus on adaptability and user experience, Mitchell Humphrey & Co.'s solutions empower municipalities to streamline operations and enhance citizen engagement.

About e-PlanSoft™:

e-PlanSoft™ is a trusted supplier of electronic plan review solutions, transforming collaboration and plan review procedures for stakeholders in diverse industries. Their collaboration extends to project management across multiple departments, even in remote settings. At the forefront of their offerings is e-PlanREVIEW®, a user-friendly web-based solution streamlining plan review and approval processes efficiently.

Media Contact

Eve Steele, Mitchell Humphrey & Co., 3149912440, [email protected], https://mitchellhumphrey.com/

Jody Green, e-PlanSoft, 8776543752, [email protected], https://www.eplansoft.com/

SOURCE Mitchell Humphrey & Co.