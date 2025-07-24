New Jersey State Police's Battle of the Badges Game Returns to Skylands Stadium, Honors Life and Legacy of Late 911 Supervisor Shannon Thonus

Annual Charity Event Will Now Serve as Fundraiser for Thonus' Young Children

AUGUSTA, N.J., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What began as a call to rally around one of Sussex County's finest has now become a solemn tribute. The Sussex County Miners, in partnership with the New Jersey State Police (NJSP), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), Sussex County Sheriff's Office, and Dorso Community Foundation, are proud to present Battle of the Badges III on Friday, August 15, 2025, at Skylands Stadium. This year's event will honor Shannon Thonus, a 31-year-old Supervisory Public Safety Dispatcher with the Sussex County Sheriff's Office, who passed away last weekend following a courageous battle with stage 4 cancer.

Shannon began her career as a dispatcher for the Newton Police Department before joining the Sussex County Sheriff's Office 911 Communication Center in 2016. Over the past decade, she earned the admiration of colleagues throughout the region for her professionalism, poise under pressure, and unwavering dedication to public safety. Known affectionately by her radio number "232," Shannon helped coordinate emergency responses for countless crises and was credited with 10 life-saving CPR calls during her career. She rose through the ranks to become a respected supervisor and a cherished leader, mentor, and friend.

Shannon leaves behind her husband, Jim Thonus, a New Jersey State Trooper and U.S. Marine, and their two daughters, just 1 and 4 years old. Originally intended to raise funds to support Shannon's treatment, this year's Battle of the Badges will now help support her children's future, standing as a night of tribute, remembrance, and community unity.

Battle of the Badges III Event Schedule (Friday, August 15, 2025, at Skylands Stadium)

3:30 PM: Gates open; Touch-a-Truck event for kids and families begins (hosted by the Sussex County Sheriff's Office)

: Gates open; Touch-a-Truck event for kids and families begins (hosted by the Sheriff's Office) 4:00–5:30 PM: NJSP vs. PSP charity softball game

6:30 PM: Pregame ceremonies, featuring an honor guard, bagpipes, and motorcycle units

: Pregame ceremonies, featuring an honor guard, bagpipes, and motorcycle units 6:55 PM : National anthem

7:00 PM: NJSP helicopter ball drop/Ceremonial first pitch

: NJSP helicopter ball drop/Ceremonial first pitch 7:05 PM : Sussex County Miners vs. Down East Bird Dawgs baseball game

How the Community Can Support the Thonus Family

Attend the Battle of the Badges III game—$5 from every ticket sold goes directly to the Thonus family

Bid on silent auctions featuring sports memorabilia and exclusive items

Donate in drop boxes located throughout Skylands Stadium

About Battle of the Badges at Skylands Stadium

Now in its third year, Battle of the Badges has become a beloved tradition and cornerstone of the Miners Community First initiative, bringing together law enforcement agencies, fans, and families for a night of service and giving, while raising vital funds for those in need.

"Shannon was the steady voice in the dark for so many in our community—someone who lived her life helping others," said Vincent Sangemino, general manager of the Sussex County Miners. "This night was meant to support her battle. Now it's a call to help the family she left behind and to ensure her daughters grow up knowing how deeply their mother was loved and appreciated."

Sangemino continued, "I encourage everyone to join us for an evening of remembrance, baseball, and real community impact—because no hero's family should ever stand alone."

Battle of the Badges III tickets are on sale now at scminers.com.

About the Sussex County Miners

Founded in 2015, the Sussex County Miners are celebrating their 10th anniversary season. The Miners are one of New Jersey's winningest professional baseball teams and proud members of the Frontier League and MLB Partner League. Sussex County plays a 96-game regular season from May through August, hosting 48 home games at Skylands Stadium in Augusta, NJ. Fans can enjoy exciting baseball, promotional nights, and great daily specials, including spectacular fireworks shows after every Saturday home game. Dedicated to providing fun and affordable family entertainment, the Miners continue to play a central role in New Jersey's sports and entertainment community. Visit scminers.com for tickets and more information.

Skylands Stadium is one of North Jersey's premier sports and entertainment venues. Conveniently located in the heart of Sussex County, the Skylands Stadium Sports Complex includes a 4,200-seat stadium, a new, state-of-the-art turf field, the 17,000-square-foot indoor Champions Way Sports Academy, the 3,500-square-foot Kids Zone and Party Deck, a spacious parking lot, and more.

Skylands Stadium strives to provide the best cultural and recreational entertainment, offering fun and affordable activities for the entire family all year round. In addition to baseball, Skylands Stadium hosts a variety of other exciting events, including the Sussex County Miners Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, the Jack O' Lantern Experience, the Christmas Light Show and Village, car shows, stunt shows, concerts, and more.

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event hosting, please contact Vincent Sangemino at [email protected] or (973) 383-7644, extension 102.

