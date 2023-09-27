New Jersey Supreme Court Embraces Greenberg Traurig and Innocence Project Arguments to Adopt New Witness Identification Standards

The New Jersey Supreme Court recently issued a unanimous opinion that will make criminal trials in the state fairer by curtailing first-time in-court witness identifications (FITIC IDs), an inherently suggestive procedure where defendants are positively identified for the first time during trial from the witness stand, rather than in pre-trial investigations.

The opinion was issued in a case argued by lawyers from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, who were representing the Innocence Project as friend of the Court. The case, State v. Watson, was an appeal by Quintin Watson who had been convicted of robbing a bank in January 2017. In this case, Watson was convicted based on a FITIC ID by a witness who before trial had failed to identify him in a photo array and, in fact, identified another person after first not choosing anyone "because they all looked alike."

Lawyers argued that, based upon the social science marshalled in the Innocence Project brief, there are no circumstances in which a FITIC ID can be deemed sufficiently reliable to satisfy due process and the court should create a presumption against the admissibility of FITIC IDs.

The court agreed with the fundamental arguments, holding that FITIC IDs can be conducted only when there is "good reason" for them, for example if the witness knew the perpetrator and identified them after the crime occurred, often the case in matters of domestic violence.

The facts of the Watson case, and the impact of scientifically unreliable and suggestive witness misidentifications, are not unique. The National Registry of Exonerations lists 3,373 exonerations nationwide, with 883 cases involving at least one witness who mistakenly identified the exoneree as the person the witness saw commit the crime. Of the 570 individuals exonerated by DNA testing, 320 were originally convicted based, in part, on one witness mistakenly identifying the exoneree as a person the witness saw commit the crime.

"We are pleased that the New Jersey Supreme Court dramatically curbed the use of this obviously suggestive and unfair ID procedure," said Chris Fabricant, director of strategic litigation at the Innocence Project. "The decision will help protect innocent New Jerseyians from wrongful conviction."

"Mistaken identification results in more wrongful convictions than all other causes combined. I applaud the Court's decision and its instruction to the Rules Committee to implement appropriate revisions, which represent a massive step to reduce the devastating impact unreliable eyewitness identifications in New Jersey," said Ian S. Marx, a Greenberg Traurig New Jersey Litigation shareholder who argued the case on behalf of the Innocence Project.

The Greenberg Traurig team was led by Global Pro Bono Program Chair Caroline J. Heller and Marx, and included Tori W. Rose and Craig Martin. The Innocence Project team was led by Fabricant.

View the full decision here.

