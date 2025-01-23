New Jersey Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrade Counts on Penetron Waterproofing for Extended Service Life

Thanks to our collaboration with Silvi Concrete, the practical pre-measured packaging in soluble bags, and economic pricing, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen as the best product to enhance concrete impermeability at Princeton Meadows. Post this

The township's original Princeton Meadows wastewater facility was built in 1971 and upgraded in 1978 and again in 2003. The newly completed $82.5 million Princeton Meadows facility is located in the southwestern corner of Plainsboro Township, adjacent to the Cranbury Brook and Amtrak Northeast Rail Corridor Line. Construction work carried out by State Line Construction included treatment process upgrades to better meet future New Jersey Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NJPDES) permit limitations. Thanks to improved efficiency, the new plant's treatment capacity increased to 1.64 to 1.70 million gallons per day (MGD).

"The previous aging infrastructure and equipment was at the end of its service life and needed to be rehabilitated and modernized to meet new environmental regulations," said Richard Farmer, Eastern Region Sales Manager for Penetron USA. "Improving on the service life of a wastewater treatment plant means primarily optimizing the corrosion resistance of the concrete structures, which depends primarily on optimal protection of the imbedded steel reinforcements."

The project engineers at HDR Engineering specified the need for a durable waterproofing solution during the planning stage to protect the plant's concrete structures from corrosion, chemical attack, and constant exposure to the effluent.

Silvi Concrete, the ready-mix concrete supplier, added PENETRON ADMIX SB, a crystalline cementitious waterproofing admixture, to the concrete mix during the batching phase. Around 6,000 yds3 (4,590 m3) of PENETRON ADMIX-treated ready-mix concrete were used to permanently waterproof the liquid retaining tanks and the below-grade concrete structures of the facility's operations building.

"Thanks to our collaboration with Silvi Concrete, the practical pre-measured packaging in soluble bags, and economic pricing, PENETRON ADMIX SB was chosen as the best product to enhance concrete impermeability at Princeton Meadows," adds Richard Farmer.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, [email protected], www.penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group