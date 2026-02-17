New Jersey's TradeReady Pilot Program Swaps Desks for Toolbelts to Bridge the Skilled Trades Gap

The Training Center Partners with Local High Schools to Equip Students with Hands-On Skills in HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing During the School Day
WRIGHTSTOWN, N.J., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Training Center, a New Jersey trade school with over 40 years track record of launching successful careers, is proud to announce the mid-year success of TradeReady, an innovative career development pilot program for high schools. Designed to bridge the skilled trades gap, the program swaps traditional desks for hands-on experience, allowing high school students to build hands-on skills in HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing trades during the school day. This mid-year milestone marks a significant shift in how local districts are preparing students for high-demand, high-paying careers immediately upon graduation, providing the next generation of essential professionals with the technical skills.
Launched in early 2025, TradeReady bridges the gap between traditional secondary education and the workforce by integrating professional vocational training directly into the school day. Currently serving students from Willingboro High School and Capital City High School in Trenton, NJ, the program transforms the educational experience by trading the classroom for a state-of-the-art facility in Wrightstown two days a week. Building on this mid-year momentum, The Training Center is set to open a second location in Branchburg, NJ in Summer 2026, expanding TradeReady's reach to high schools across the state.
A Real-World Curriculum Built for Competency
The TradeReady curriculum is a 32-week, 96-hour intensive experience focused on today's most in-demand trades: HVAC, Electrical, Plumbing, Boilers, Plant Operations, and more. Moving far beyond the scope of traditional shop classes, the program utilizes "fault-injected" simulated training boards. This advanced technology allows students to master complex troubleshooting in a controlled environment that mimics the high-stakes, real-world expectations of a job site.
"The career landscape has shifted, and the demand for skilled trade professionals is at an all-time high," says Dan Moscatiello, Program Director at The Training Center. "We designed TradeReady because 'business as usual' in education isn't enough anymore. By giving students a leg up on mastering HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing before they even graduate, we're not just teaching a class, we're fast-tracking them into high-paying, essential careers that are the backbone of our economy."
Beyond Technical Education: Prioritizing Job-Ready Skills
While hands-on experience is a pillar of the program, TradeReady places equal weight on the soft skills that industry employers demand. The curriculum emphasizes attitude, promptness, safety discipline, and professional communication—the traits that ensure long-term career stability and productivity. The impact on the community is already being felt by educators. "The Training Center has been a great opportunity for my students, giving them real-world skills and access to strong career pathways," said Jessica Massenat, a local Trenton STEM Teacher Leader. "This program is an avenue to help them build a positive path out of the city and into stable, successful careers."
Looking Ahead: Scaling Success
As the inaugural cohort prepares for graduation in June 2026, students will exit the program with a significant competitive advantage: documented technical hours and targeted preparation for critical industry licensing exams. TradeReady allows them to bypass entry-level hurdles and move directly into high-value apprenticeships and careers.
Building on the success of the Wrightstown pilot, The Training Center is currently in discussions with multiple regional districts to expand the TradeReady model for the 2026-2027 academic year. This growth coincides with the launch of a second TradeReady hub in Branchburg in Summer 2026, which will provide high schools across Northern and Central New Jersey with the same hands-on vocational access.
"This is just the beginning," adds Moscatiello. "We are seeing a massive shift in perspective from both educators and parents. There is a growing recognition that the future of the American workforce depends on a return to hands-on, high-skill technical education."
For more information on the TradeReady program, visit www.thetrainingcenter.com/tradeready.
To learn more about our 40-year history in skilled trades education, visit www.thetrainingcenter.com.
About The Training Center The Training Center is a leading Trade School in New Jersey, specializing in HVAC, Electrical, Welding, Plumbing, Boilers, and more. We provide industry-leading training to support state licensing, nationwide certifications, and career development. For over 40 years, our hands-on and online training programs have guided thousands of students into long-term career success.
Media Contact
Christina Gorini, CMG Communications, 1 7324961118, [email protected]
SOURCE The Training Center
