New Jewelry Brand Eliana Curated Opens Boutique in Arlington with Old Town Alexandria Expansion Coming This Spring

We're redefining what it means to shop small," says O'Reilly. "Every piece—from our upcycled designer-button earrings to limited-run prints—is chosen to help women feel effortlessly stylish, confident, and connected to what they wear. Post this

The name Eliana Curated is a heartfelt nod to O'Reilly's daughters and to the extraordinary women she's met along her journey—customers, creatives, and collaborators alike. The boutique's signature tagline, "Everyday, Elevated Jewelry," reflects the brand's mission to create pieces that are as wearable as they are meaningful.

"We're building more than a retail space—we're creating a destination that celebrates personal style and meaningful design," says O'Reilly. "From vintage designer button earrings with a story to fashion-forward prints that spark joy, every piece is thoughtfully curated to feel lasting, expressive, and entirely your own."

Inspired by her parents Alla and Jefry Weinberg, whose passion for craftsmanship, art, and intentional living helped shape the store's vision, O'Reilly blends family legacy with forward-thinking style.

🛍️ What You'll Find at Eliana Curated

Flagship Boutique in Clarendon – 3110 10th Street N, Suite 112, Arlington, VA

New, Old Town Alexandria Location – 1003 King Street opening May 2025

Icon Line Design Jewelry – statement earrings handcrafted from vintage designer buttons

Tarnish-Free, Everyday Jewelry – waterproof styles made to wear and love daily

The Charm Bar – in-store personalization where customers design meaningful charm jewelry on the spot

Curated Fashion Art Wall – editorial-style prints with a bold, feminine edge

Private Shopping Events – perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, and corporate gifting

Rotating Collection of Global Goods – featuring independent designers and artists

Commitment to Sustainability – every piece is crafted with quality, purpose, and longevity in mind

About Eliana Curated

Co-Founded in 2021 by designer Angelika O'Reilly, Eliana Curated is a lifestyle jewelry brand built on storytelling, sustainability, and self-expression. Expanding from her original line Icon Line Design, the brand now offers two flagship retail spaces in the DC region. With meaningful design at its core, Eliana Curated is redefining how women connect with what they wear—one elevated piece at a time.

