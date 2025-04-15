New Jewelry Brand Eliana Curated Opens Boutique in Arlington with Old Town Alexandria Expansion Coming This Spring

Two Elegant, Story-Driven Spaces from Local Founder Angelika O'Reilly Brings "Everyday, Elevated Jewelry" to the DC Region
ARLINGTON, Va., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, the DC area welcomes the debut of Eliana Curated, a fresh new boutique blending fine jewelry, fashion art, and curated experiences—all rooted in storytelling and self-expression. Founded by Arlington-based designer and entrepreneur Angelika O'Reilly, Eliana Curated opens its flagship location in Clarendon on Saturday, April 12 at 3110 10th St N Suite 112, with a second boutique set to open in May at 1003 King Street in Old Town Alexandria.
Known for her cult-favorite brand Icon Line Design, which transforms vintage designer buttons into stunning earrings, O'Reilly is expanding her creative vision into something more immersive. Eliana Curated will offer a one-of-a-kind shopping experience designed around beauty, intention, and personal style.
The name Eliana Curated is a heartfelt nod to O'Reilly's daughters and to the extraordinary women she's met along her journey—customers, creatives, and collaborators alike. The boutique's signature tagline, "Everyday, Elevated Jewelry," reflects the brand's mission to create pieces that are as wearable as they are meaningful.
"We're building more than a retail space—we're creating a destination that celebrates personal style and meaningful design," says O'Reilly. "From vintage designer button earrings with a story to fashion-forward prints that spark joy, every piece is thoughtfully curated to feel lasting, expressive, and entirely your own."
Inspired by her parents Alla and Jefry Weinberg, whose passion for craftsmanship, art, and intentional living helped shape the store's vision, O'Reilly blends family legacy with forward-thinking style.
🛍️ What You'll Find at Eliana Curated
- Flagship Boutique in Clarendon – 3110 10th Street N, Suite 112, Arlington, VA
- New, Old Town Alexandria Location – 1003 King Street opening May 2025
- Icon Line Design Jewelry – statement earrings handcrafted from vintage designer buttons
- Tarnish-Free, Everyday Jewelry – waterproof styles made to wear and love daily
- The Charm Bar – in-store personalization where customers design meaningful charm jewelry on the spot
- Curated Fashion Art Wall – editorial-style prints with a bold, feminine edge
- Private Shopping Events – perfect for birthdays, bridal showers, and corporate gifting
- Rotating Collection of Global Goods – featuring independent designers and artists
- Commitment to Sustainability – every piece is crafted with quality, purpose, and longevity in mind
About Eliana Curated
Co-Founded in 2021 by designer Angelika O'Reilly, Eliana Curated is a lifestyle jewelry brand built on storytelling, sustainability, and self-expression. Expanding from her original line Icon Line Design, the brand now offers two flagship retail spaces in the DC region. With meaningful design at its core, Eliana Curated is redefining how women connect with what they wear—one elevated piece at a time.
