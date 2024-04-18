New Law Firm ImpactGC Provides Fractional General Counsel Services for Purpose-Driven Businesses

With its innovative approach, ImpactGC offers clients a flexible, high-caliber alternative to hiring full-time in-house counsel, with tailored legal solutions and affordable pricing.
WASHINGTON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks the official launch of ImpactGC, a pioneering law firm dedicated to providing outside general counsel and other tailored legal solutions to purpose-driven businesses. With a primary focus on B Corps, public benefit corporations, and other mission-driven companies, ImpactGC, founded by experienced corporate lawyers Jim Black and Julie Ryan, aims to redefine the legal landscape by offering accessible, expert legal support to businesses committed to making a positive impact on society, the environment, and their communities.
"At ImpactGC, our mission is clear: to empower purpose-driven businesses with tailored legal solutions," says Julie Ryan. "We recognize the unique challenges faced by mission-driven companies, and our team is dedicated to providing the expertise and support necessary to help them thrive."
ImpactGC's innovative model offers reliable, affordable access to highly skilled attorneys experienced in the intricacies of mission-driven business. The firm shares its clients' commitment to a triple-bottom-line approach, prioritizing people and the planet alongside profits. It aims to become a pending B Corp shortly and to attain full B Corp status as soon as it is eligible.
The firm's five pillars—Mission-Driven, Experienced, Cost-Effective, Dependable and Trustworthy—underscore its dedication to serving the needs of purpose-driven businesses and providing client-centered legal support. As part of its mission, the firm provides pro bono work and financial support to various non-profit organizations, and offers predictable, flat-fee billing at reasonable rates, working with clients to determine the right fee structure for their business. "We are excited to embark on this journey with mission-driven businesses. We recognize the importance of legal support that not only meets our clients' specific needs but also aligns with their mission. We value the trust our clients place in our ability to maintain the right balance," adds Jim Black.
Julie Ryan and Jim Black have a combined 50+ years of top-level experience, including as law firm partners and in senior in-house roles. Their decision to found ImpactGC stems from their commitment to ensuring that mission-driven companies, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses, have access to affordable, high-caliber general-counsel-level legal support without the need to hire a full-time in-house general counsel.
