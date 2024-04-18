New Law Firm ImpactGC Provides Fractional General Counsel Services for Purpose-Driven Businesses

ImpactGC is dedicated to providing on-demand fractional general counsel and other tailored legal solutions that not only meet clients' needs but also align with their mission. Post this

ImpactGC's innovative model offers reliable, affordable access to highly skilled attorneys experienced in the intricacies of mission-driven business. The firm shares its clients' commitment to a triple-bottom-line approach, prioritizing people and the planet alongside profits. It aims to become a pending B Corp shortly and to attain full B Corp status as soon as it is eligible.

The firm's five pillars—Mission-Driven, Experienced, Cost-Effective, Dependable and Trustworthy—underscore its dedication to serving the needs of purpose-driven businesses and providing client-centered legal support. As part of its mission, the firm provides pro bono work and financial support to various non-profit organizations, and offers predictable, flat-fee billing at reasonable rates, working with clients to determine the right fee structure for their business. "We are excited to embark on this journey with mission-driven businesses. We recognize the importance of legal support that not only meets our clients' specific needs but also aligns with their mission. We value the trust our clients place in our ability to maintain the right balance," adds Jim Black.

Julie Ryan and Jim Black have a combined 50+ years of top-level experience, including as law firm partners and in senior in-house roles. Their decision to found ImpactGC stems from their commitment to ensuring that mission-driven companies, many of which are small to medium-sized businesses, have access to affordable, high-caliber general-counsel-level legal support without the need to hire a full-time in-house general counsel.

