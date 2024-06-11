New Law in Minnesota Mandates Inclusive Hair Education for Cosmetology Licensing

"This legislation marks a significant milestone for the TEC. Getting bills signed in three states in under six months is a huge feat, demonstrating the growing momentum and systemic change to achieve greater equity in the beauty industry." Post this

"This Minnesota law is not just about reading textbooks; practical application and understanding the nuances of different hair types are essential," says Valencia Montgomery Johnson, cosmetology educator at Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes Minneapolis, who testified before the State Senate in support of the new law. "I applaud the legislators and the advocates who championed this bill. Minnesota's melting pot of cultures deserves a beauty industry that reflects its diversity. This is a victory for stylists, clients, and the future of our profession."

"Minnesota continues to take steps to recognize and celebrate our racial and ethnic diversity," said Senate President Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-Minneapolis). "One part of that effort is helping people to feel comfortable in how they look, whether that's all natural, a classic style, or something all their own. In 2023, the CROWN Act prohibited workplace discrimination against naturally worn Black hair. This new law will increase the knowledge base and cultural competence of the cosmetology industry in our state. This education will open stylists up to new clientele populations and will make it easier for BIPOC customers to get the service they need to feel and look their best."

"This legislation marks a significant milestone for the TEC. Getting bills signed in three states in under six months is a huge feat, demonstrating the growing momentum and systemic change to achieve greater equity in the beauty industry. We congratulate the Minnesota legislators on this important progress and encourage other states to follow suit, driving greater equity in education for stylists and consumers alike," says Myra Reddy, Government Affairs Director, Professional Beauty Association.

Currently, 65% of people in the U.S. have textured hair (Pivot Point January 2024), underscoring the importance of equipping stylists with the skills needed to provide comprehensive texture care services. The world is increasingly diverse, making it crucial for the beauty industry to adapt and meet the needs of all clients.

To sign a petition advocating for textured hair to be included in cosmetology testing standards and for more information on how to become a supporting member of the TEC, visit probeauty.org.

About The Professional Beauty Association

The Professional Beauty Association (PBA) is dedicated to advocating for the rights of professionals in the beauty industry. It is committed to the long-term success of beauty professionals and the businesses that employ and support them. As the largest and most inclusive trade organization representing the entire beauty industry, PBA advocates for legislation on behalf of the industry, including such things as fighting against deregulation. PBA also provides member resources such as education, business tools, healthcare and insurance options, charitable initiatives, scholarships, networking opportunities, and proprietary reports and data. Members include manufacturers, distributors, salons, spas, schools, independent practitioners, students, and industry suppliers. For more information on membership, please visit: http://www.probeauty.org/join.

About The Texture Education Collective

The Texture Education Collective (TEC) was created by hair industry leaders to ensure that cosmetology licensing and school programs include all hair types and textures. The objective is to empower cosmetologists and stylists with the confidence to consult and work with clients who have textured hair.

Founding members of the Texture Education Collective include Aveda, DevaCurl™, L'Oréal USA, and Neill Corporation. Supporting partners include Avalon, Aveda Arts & Sciences Institutes, BBR, Bumble and bumble, Evie Johnson, L'ANZA, Living Proof, Milady, Sam Villa and Texture vs. Race.

