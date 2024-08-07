New Lead Paint Inspection Management and Lead Abatement Software for Local Government Agencies by Inspect2Go

Inspect2go launches software for government lead abatement programs. Users can log inspection results, schedule inspections, and generate reports.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inspect2go's Lead-Based Paint Inspection Software is designed specifically for lead abatement programs with local government agencies.
How it works: The inspector takes readings with the lead-paint analyzer and logs the readings directly into the Inspect2go software using a tablet or laptop. The software automatically generates the desired reports based on the customer's forms and the data collected. Inspections are scheduled, data is stored, and reports are generated all in one complete system.
The hosted, cloud-based (SaaS) software includes a web portal for data management, inspection scheduling, a public portal, and office tasks. Property inspection data entry is conducted using a mobile app for iPad, Microsoft Surface Pro, smartphones, or laptop computers.
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
