New Lead Paint Inspection Management and Lead Abatement Software for Local Government Agencies by Inspect2Go

modernizing local government lead abatement programs with inspection and reporting solutions

The hosted, cloud-based (SaaS) software includes a web portal for data management, inspection scheduling, a public portal, and office tasks. Property inspection data entry is conducted using a mobile app for iPad, Microsoft Surface Pro, smartphones, or laptop computers.

YouTube Video: Lead Abatement and Inspection Software

About Inspect2go

Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.

Media Contact

Paul Smith, Inspect2go Inc., 1 (949) 429-4620, [email protected], https://inspect2go.com/

