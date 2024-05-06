New Leadspace B2B Maps Clears Revenue Jams; Fast Fix for Unproductive CRMs

"Leadspace B2B Maps visually organizes the accounts into corporate families, adds in the relevant missing companies and contacts, AI ranks them for revenue and keeps any CRM, Marketing Automation or Cloud Data Warehouse up to date with the most popular commercial segments." Post this

Leadspace Maps: Six Market Maps available today for Sales and Marketing Teams

Each Leadspace Map features targeted audiences for either companies alone or both companies and contacts:

Corporate Families: Organize, cleanse, augment, visualize and enrich the companies in small, medium and large CRMs. Customized TAM models available. Leverages over 200 million buying centers with 8.6 million global headquarters and 192 million single sites.

U.S. Franchises: Visualize and target more than 3,000 franchises (restaurants, dealerships, stores, financial branches and more) in the U.S.

Fortune 1000: Visualize and target the 1000 most valuable companies and the hundreds of thousands headquarters, branches, subsidiaries and sites

U.S. Federal Government: Visualize and target the 66,050 entities and the 1.3M plus buying contacts and buying teams

Large Enterprise U.S.: Visualize and target over 10 million U.S. sites from more than 2.6 million global companies with more than 1,000 employees

Small Business U.S.: Visualize and target over 18 million U.S. sites from companies globally with less than 1000 employees

Leadspace uniquely ingests your first-party data, then automatically unifies, enriches and updates it with more than 30+ embedded data sources to generate a dynamic 360 degree view of each customers target market.

Leadspace Profiling

Leadspace Profiling uses over 30+ embedded third-party sources; provides metro intent for 15 categories and thousands of standard and customizable topics; 18K+ web and install technographics across 90 categories and provides:

-Profiles for people, companies and buying teams–multi sourced and continuously updated

-Revenue AI prioritization from lookalikes to fit for the companies that are right and ready for targeting

-Firmographic, technographic and intent data integrated into each profile

-Automatic ingestion and unification of first-party data

-Full ICP and TAM discovery and exploration

-Premier lead-to-account matching

-Premium offerings, including 120 million+ mobile numbers

-DUNS and personal email matching

-Data health reports and TAM analytics

-Full CRM and MAP integrations

See us at the Forrester B2B Summit

Leadspace is a sponsor of the Forrester B2B Summit and can be found at booth 514. The company is also presenting two customer case studies. The first on how Pure Storage prioritized over 200M companies globally to strategically align their sales and marketing investments and how they were able to create account-specific TAM models and customized by industry. The presentation takes place on Monday, 5/6, at 12:40CT. The second, Leadspace and Monster will showcase best practices in B2B marketing and sales today. They will show how dynamic buyer data allows you to identify and prioritize who you want to market or sell-to in your TAM, and why. That presentation takes place on Wednesday, 5/8, at 9:40CT.

About Leadspace

Leadspace is the leading Revenue Automation company. The company powers leading enterprises like Microsoft, Salesforce and Nvidia to find, create and accelerate closeable business. The Leadspace Drive platform uses tens of thousands of buying data signals to build and operationalize a company's total addressable market (TAM), ideal customer profile (ICP), fit, intent and engagement models. Sales and marketing teams use the platform to give them a competitive edge so they know who their best customers are, understand their whitespace opportunities, and can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing programs. To learn more, visit Leadspace.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Felix Serna, Leadspace, 408-504-6246, [email protected], www.leadspace.com

SOURCE Leadspace