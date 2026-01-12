New Leaf Launches New Brand Website, Completing a Yearlong Brand Evolution and Expanding Support for Independent Retailers in 2026

"We've been updating our brand throughout 2025 to reflect who we are and how we show up for our partners. Launching the new website is the final step of that journey, and it's also the start of what's next. In 2026." --Sean Hicks, CEO at New Leaf Service Contracts, Inc. Post this

"Independent retailers win through relationships, reputation, and trust," said Sean Hicks, CEO at New Leaf Service Contracts, Inc. "We've been updating our brand throughout 2025 to reflect who we are and how we show up for our partners. Launching the new website is the final step of that journey, and it's also the start of what's next. In 2026, we're focused on delivering even more practical content, industry guides, and support that helps retailers grow profitably while protecting the customers who count on them."

A Website Built for Independent Retailers

The new New Leaf website was designed to make it easier for independent retailers, dealers, and partners to explore warranty solutions, understand program options, and access information that supports selling across multiple customer touchpoints.

Key updates include:

Clearer navigation and improved content flow to help visitors quickly find relevant solutions and information

Industry-specific guides that will expand over time to address category-specific needs and customer expectations

An expanded content library, with additional blog posts and resources planned throughout 2026 to support retailer profitability, customer loyalty, and protection-plan performance

Personal Support, Not Corporate Runaround

New Leaf emphasized that the website launch complements, rather than replaces, the service approach the company is known for. New Leaf continues to prioritize direct access to support and relationship-based partnership.

About New Leaf Service Contracts, Inc.

New Leaf Service Contracts, Inc. is an employee-owned company that specializes in delivering flexible and innovative warranty solutions backed by A-rated insurance carriers. Built on a foundation of program innovation, fanatical customer service, and client support, New Leaf provides extended warranty solutions in every sales channel including brick and mortar, online, call center, and more. New Leaf services millions of customers and protects products people count on every day.

