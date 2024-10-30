New Lexile® & Quantile® Hub Makes Test Scores Actionable for Teachers and Parents

"Equitable access to learning resources is a critical component of our mission at MetaMetrics. The redesign of the Hub ensures that teachers and parents with a range of abilities can leverage tools to support the use of the Lexile and Quantile Frameworks." -Sue Ann Towle, VP for Product Post this

Tools, like the popular Lexile® Find a Book, are now easier to access and faster to navigate for educators and parents who want to locate appropriately challenging reading materials on topics of interest for their students.

"I'm excited about the new version of the Hub and how we are able to interact with it. The changes make navigation more user-friendly and time-saving. I love the new simple, clean look," shares Efraín Tovar, Founder & Executive Director, California Newcomer Network; MetaMetrics' Educator Ambassador

Guidance for Getting the Most out of Lexile and Quantile Measures

A new Resource Center centralizes materials for the Lexile® Framework for Reading and Quantile® Framework for Mathematics, supporting instruction and ensuring that educators and parents can find the information and guidance they need. Resources like maps that align student measures and content measures, grade level charts, and decodable practice passages are all organized into a convenient central location. These features save time for teachers who can better respond to supporting differentiated instruction in their classrooms.

Everyone is Welcome. Everyone is Supported.

The redesigned Hub promotes inclusion and access for all abilities in a welcoming, motivational, and connected space. When websites and web tools are properly designed and coded, people with disabilities can use them, avoiding the barriers that make them difficult or impossible to access. The new Lexile & Quantile Hub is accessible by design, complying with WCAG 2.1 AA standards and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Making the web accessible benefits individuals and society. And international web standards like WCAG define what is needed for accessibility. MetaMetrics is committed to meeting the accessibility needs of people with disabilities in the real world and to the role this plays in diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Foster Connections and Build Community

The Hub's new social media integration connects the user community, allowing educators and parents to share insights and resources effortlessly. The Lexile and Quantile Insider blog is a new addition that allows educators to interact and share posts with other users.

Freemium to Premium Subscriptions

The new Hub includes subscription options for everyone, from free to premium access. Users can easily create an account, which provides Basic+ access, or sign up for a Premium subscription. Educators in more than 20 states that have existing contractual partnerships with MetaMetrics enjoy free access to the highest subscription of Hub, which provides increased usage of tools, content, and features.

Provide Feedback, Shape the Future

MetaMetrics values user feedback as a cornerstone of ongoing development and encourages everyone to share their experiences of the new Hub. These insights help shape future educational topics and tool developments, so MetaMetrics can better meet the dynamic and evolving needs of educators and parents. To support this, the new Hub includes "sandbox" functionality to allow the development team to promote new features that can be tested right away by users. To stay informed, educators and parents can create a login and sign up for the Hub newsletter.

About MetaMetrics, Inc.

MetaMetrics Brings Meaning to Measurement

MetaMetrics is guided by a powerful north star—to support student growth through actionable learning measurement. Over the last 40 years, MetaMetrics' staff of educators, psychometricians, and policy leaders have developed learning frameworks that now support over 35 million students in the US. More than half of the K-12 students in the US receive Lexile® and Quantile® measures and over a hundred million pieces of content have corresponding measures. MetaMetrics was founded in 1984 with the singular goal of making measurement meaningful by matching students to learning resources using a scientific, universal scale. Today, Lexile and Quantile measures are available in all 50 states, with nearly half of the nation receiving the measures through state accountability assessments or at the local level through partnerships with edtech companies that deliver services to schools and districts. Leveraging the most advanced AI technology and learning theory, MetaMetrics continues to innovate solutions for a wide range of applications including early reading, career readiness, and tutoring. For more information, visit MetaMetricsInc.com.

