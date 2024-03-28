New Line of Interroll Conveyors from Ultimation Industries Helps Courier, Express and Parcel Companies Increase Distribution Capacity

"Ultimation's new line of Interroll platforms for the CEP industry is infinitely customizable and scalable for each client's specific needs." Post this

"Ultimation's new line of Interroll platforms for the CEP industry is infinitely customizable and scalable for each client's specific needs," said Kali Wahrman, general manager of E-commerce for Ultimation. "Their modular configuration, variety of options and standard sizing makes the installation process quick and easy."

The new systems include:

High Performance Conveyor Platform (HPP) – This platform is the solution to situations where high throughput and reliability is required from a sorting conveyor, as well as applications where decline and incline conveyors are needed. The HPP enables a huge range of configurations, including the MultiBelt Switch, 2-in-1 Merge and many others. It also includes an intelligent diverter module that can be used as an autonomous mini sorter or intelligent diverter module for sorting when used in conjunction with other sorter systems.





Modular Conveyor Platform (MCP) – Interroll's Modular Conveyor Platform offers mix-and-match solutions across several different conveyor types: 24V roller conveyors, 400V roller conveyors, belted conveyors, and key sorting elements. Each pre-assembled module in the MCP series comes in three standard widths to create the most efficient solution for the conveying task. Distributors can use DC RollerDrives in these systems to implement Zero Pressure Accumulation (ZPA) conveying or use the DC drives in conjunction with roller conveyors with 400V flat belt drives for higher performance. The modular concept of the MCP systems makes planning simple if changes or expansions to the system are required.





Modular Pallet Conveyor Platform (MPP) - Interroll's MPP includes several different modules that are all specifically engineered for handling pallets. From infeed conveyors and turntables to transfers and stacker cranes, the MPP series has many different options designed to increase efficiency. It includes several different modular section options to minimize transportation times between production and picking areas, or goods receipt and goods issue or storage, such as infeed conveyors, roller conveyors, chain conveyors, transfers, turntables, and more. There is also a wide range of accessories available for the MPP series including end stops, feeding chutes, side guides, sensor holders and supports.

Ultimation also designs, builds and integrates customized solutions from Interroll and Portec into a customer's existing system. For more information, visit the Ultimation website at https://www.ultimationinc.com/.

About Ultimation, an MCE company

Ultimation Industries, LLC is the leading direct-to-consumer conveyor manufacturer serving the automotive, food processing, vertical farming, heavy equipment, warehousing, fulfillment and delivery industries. The company offers a line of proprietary automation systems and is also the largest integrator of Jervis Webb Conveyor Systems. Ultimation's e-commerce channel sells Ultimation, Interroll, Itoh Denki, Jervis Webb, and a wide range of other conveyor equipment. Ultimation became part of the Motion & Control Enterprises (MCE) family of companies in 2023. Visit https://www.ultimationinc.com/ for the latest product information and news about Ultimation.

