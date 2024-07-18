New Location, Expanded Offerings: Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega Has Something for Everyone on Pensacola Beach

Whether you're in the mood for a casual dine-in experience, a snack or a meal to go, a quick shop for grocery staples or food delivery to your hotel via DoorDash, Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega can accommodate your needs. Post this

The shop that serves the best pizza in Pensacola Beach will now offer made-to-order Italian subs and paninis featuring Boar's Head meats and cheeses alongside curated market items like gourmet cheeses, unique snacks, fresh salads, wines, craft beer and soda, and homemade desserts. The market will also carry pantry staples, kid-friendly grocery items, beach essentials, and bespoke gifts and keepsakes.

"We're thrilled to introduce this innovative market to Pensacola Beach," said Manuel Rodriguez, Director of Food and Beverage for Innisfree Hotels, which operates five Pensacola Beach hotel properties in addition to Bonsai, Fish Heads, Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega, Red Fish Blue Fish, Riptides Sports Grill & Tiki Bar, Sal de Mar, Salt, and Water Pig BBQ. "Our goal is to bring elevated convenience to guests and area residents and build on the success of the original Piazza Pizza location."

Fans of Piazza Pizza's New York style thin-crust pies can rest easy knowing the restaurant's traditional Italian brick oven will continue turning out signature dishes, like the Sabrosa, the Supreme and the classic Margherita. Guests can also build their own pizzas by choosing from more than 20 topping options.

"It has been a labor of love to source the highest-quality products for Innisfree's new market and bring something fun and unexpected to Pensacola Beach," explained Rodriguez. "Guests will find something new to discover with each visit."

Whether you're in the mood for a casual dine-in experience, a snack or a meal to go, a quick shop for grocery staples or food delivery to your hotel via DoorDash, Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega can accommodate your needs.

Piazza Pizza & Beach Bodega is located at 5 Via De Luna Dr., Suite G, Pensacola Beach and is open daily. Call 850-565-1980 or visit piazzapizzaandbeachbodega.com for more information.

ABOUT INNISFREE HOTELS

For more than three decades, Innisfree Hotels has expertly developed and managed dozens of hotels in partnership with many of the world's most-recognized hospitality brands. Today, the company owns or manages more than 44 entities — about 3,600 rooms — and employs approximately 2,000 people. Innisfree is the largest beachfront hotel owner-operator on the Gulf Coast. As a triple-bottom-line company, Innisfree measures success through People, Planet and Prosperity. Innisfree, which has about $1.1 billion of assets under management and $250 million in annual hotel revenue, was named one of Hotel Business' top management companies and top owners & developers in 2022. For more information, visit innisfreehotels.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Innisfree Hotels, 1 8435662994, [email protected], innisfreehotels.com

SOURCE Innisfree Hotels