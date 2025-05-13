New Look, Same Exceptional Service: Atrium Hospitality Unveils Renovation at Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln

"These updates reflect our commitment to providing quality and comfort in every part of the guest journey, from our welcoming atrium to our flexible meeting space," said Bryan Sullivan, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln Post this

"We're excited to welcome guests to a fully refreshed Embassy Suites Lincoln," said Bryan Sullivan, General Manager of Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln. "These updates reflect our commitment to providing quality and comfort in every part of the guest journey, from our welcoming atrium to our flexible meeting space."

Renovation Highlights Include:

A redesigned atrium and lobby with a brighter, more open layout

20,000 square feet of upgraded meeting and event space featuring modern furnishings and advanced A/V technology

A refreshed dining and bar experience with updated décor and expanded seating

Stylish enhancements to all public areas, complementing the recently renovated guest suites

"Our goal is to ensure each property in the Atrium portfolio meets the evolving needs of today's travelers," said Steve Ator, Vice President, Operational Strategies – Western Region, Atrium Hospitality. "With these upgrades, Embassy Suites Lincoln is better positioned to serve our guests, community, and group partners with thoughtful design and elevated service."

Guests continue to enjoy Embassy Suites' signature amenities, including two-room suites, complimentary made-to-order breakfast, and a nightly evening reception—all now offered in a refreshed, modern setting.

To learn more or book a stay, visit the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lincoln website.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Atrium Hospitality

Atrium Hospitality is ranked as one of the nation's largest hotel operators. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company manages a portfolio of 74 hotels in 25 states, representing well-known brands such as Hilton, Marriott, IHG, and Wyndham, among others. Atrium operates approximately 19,000 guest rooms/suites and 2.8 million square feet of event space. Atrium Hospitality's six core values of Service, Perseverance, Inclusion, Respect, Innovation and Teamwork guide the Atrium SPIRIT for creating a welcoming environment for all, nurturing personal ambitions, inspiring professional opportunities, and being a responsible community partner. Atrium is conserving the planet's natural resources and being more efficient in support of the company's commitment to sustainability, all while providing exceptional guest experiences. In 2024, Atrium Hospitality added another Atlanta Top Workplaces win to the company's accolades and celebrated being recognized for the third time by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Atrium supports a range of civic and community activities, and Atrium- managed properties nationwide are proud to take part in Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For more information about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.

