New Low-Frequency Waveguide Standard Gain Horns Are Tailored for Test and Measurement

The waveguide standard gain horns support frequency ranges down to 320 MHz, addressing a significant gap in the market for low-frequency testing solutions. With frequency options extending up to 2.20 GHz, the product line offers exceptional versatility, allowing users to select the right configuration for their specific needs.

The horns are built for durability and long-lasting performance, even in challenging environments. They are constructed from high-grade aluminum and finished with a corrosion-resistant powder coating. They provide consistent gain versus frequency, making them reliable tools for engineers and technicians seeking accurate and repeatable measurements.

"Our new waveguide standard gain horns deliver exceptional low-frequency performance and consistent gain, giving engineers the precision and reliability they need for accurate test and measurement applications," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.

The new low-frequency waveguide standard gain horns are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

