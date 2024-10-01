New Luxury Estate Hits the Market in Canyon Fairways, Offering Over 4,000 Sq Ft of Opulent Living Space

Priced at $2.99 Million, the Newly Listed Property Features Four Bedrooms, Extensive Amenities, and Private Outdoor Spaces for Ultimate Comfort and Style

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The distinguished Canyon Fairways community in Summerlin is pleased to announce the availability of a newly listed estate that exemplifies the tranquility and luxury characteristic of the area. This impressive property, encompassing over 4,000 square feet of living space, is now on the market.

The estate features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, with each space designed to offer maximum comfort and style. The layout includes a gourmet kitchen with high-end appliances and expansive living areas that provide a seamless flow throughout the home. The master suite is a highlight, offering a spacious and private retreat for homeowners.

Priced at $2,999,000 and boasting a total area of 4,040 square feet, this home represents an exceptional value in the high-end market. The outdoor living space is equally impressive, featuring a private pool and spa surrounded by meticulously landscaped grounds, perfect for relaxation and entertaining.

Canyon Fairways provides its residents with access to a wide range of amenities, including several recreational facilities such as golf courses—just minutes from TPC Canyons and TPC Tournament, tennis courts, and fitness centers. The community is also known for its walking trails, which allow residents to enjoy the natural beauty of the surrounding Nevada landscape.

Safety and privacy are paramount in Canyon Fairways, with 24-hour security and a strictly controlled access gate ensuring a safe and private environment for all residents. This makes the community an ideal choice for those seeking a secure and luxurious living experience.

Interested parties are encouraged to contact the listing agents for a private tour to truly appreciate what this exceptional property has to offer.

About Canyon Fairways:

Canyon Fairways, located in the upscale area of Summerlin, is known for its luxurious homes and commitment to providing a safe and private environment for its residents. The community's carefully planned amenities and natural surroundings make it one of the most desirable places to live in Las Vegas.

