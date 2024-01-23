New Luxury Rentals are Now Leasing at The Washington in Bayonne Residences Start at $1,750*

"The Washington is perfect for those in search of more space while keeping the convenience of the Gold Coast lifestyle," said Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. Post this

Future residents will enjoy the convenience of a curated collection of amenities without having to leave their home. Featured amenities include a rooftop terrace with outdoor dining and grills, a luxurious lobby lounge, a state-of-the-art fitness center, Virtual Doorman intercom system, secured package room, commercial laundry room, private storage lockers, bicycle storage and garage parking.

"We're thrilled to bring new luxury residences to Bayonne, building on Skye Development's well-established presence of new residences on the Gold Coast," said Mitchell Burakovsky, President of Skye Development. "Located adjacent to Jersey City, Bayonne offers a less crowded and more tranquil residential setting with a thriving downtown atmosphere, eclectic dining options and vibrant nightlife."

The Marketing Directors was tapped as the exclusive marketing and leasing agent, and leasing is already underway. "The Washington is perfect for those in search of more space while keeping the convenience of the Gold Coast lifestyle," said Jackie Urgo, President of The Marketing Directors. "Located in close proximity to the 8th Street Lightrail station with easy access to Hoboken, Jersey City and Manhattan, The Washington boasts premium amenities, exceptional finishes, and spacious layouts, setting a new standard for boutique luxury rentals in Bayonne."

To learn more about The Washington or to arrange a visit, please go to https://TheWashingtonNJ.com or call (201) 300-0157.The Washington is located at 345 Avenue A, Bayonne, NJ 07002. Walk-ins are welcome Monday-Wednesday between 10-6pm and Saturdays & Sundays from 10-5pm.

About The Marketing Directors

The Marketing Directors is a renowned development advisory with over 40 years of experience working exclusively on behalf of real estate developers to design, market, and sell residential homes. The Marketing Directors team is a collective of strategic thinkers, market experts, and trusted partners. Headquartered in New York, The Marketing Directors has helped clients successfully lease a large portfolio in New Jersey. To learn more, visit TheMarketingDirectorsINC.com.

*Pricing reflects 2 months free on14-16 month leases for select apartments. All prices shown are net rents. Prices and features are subject to change, error, and omission.

Media Contact

Allison Brown, The Marketing Directors, 732-292-2400, [email protected], https://TheWashingtonNJ.com

SOURCE The Marketing Directors