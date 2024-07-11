New Luxury Vacation Rental Company LUXE HAUS Introduces Premium Offering

"Above all, LUXE HAUS upholds an unmatched standard of luxury. We have worked to offer the absolute best homes and estates in Park City and Deer Valley." - Pamela Graves-Longley Post this

"Before we set out to create LUXE HAUS, the vacation rental space was not equipped to serve the demands of luxury-minded guests with a true full-service offering. Guests were able to rent premium properties but were basically left to their own devices during their stay. My team and I are here to bridge the gap and ensure a service-rich and guest-centric luxury vacation experience with around-the-clock access to whatever the guest needs," said Pamela Graves-Longley, co-founder and CEO of LUXE HAUS.

Prospective clients can now browse the full LUXE HAUS inventory at the official company website, http://www.luxehausvacations.com. The LUXE HAUS collection is growing quickly, with new luxury properties being added at a vigorous pace.

The New Standard in Luxury Vacation Rentals

In preparation for the company's launch, the team at LUXE HAUS applied their unique expertise to curate a portfolio of the best properties across Park City and Deer Valley. Guests enjoy a comprehensive end-to-end experience during their luxury stay, featuring:

Each guest is assigned a dedicated luxury villa concierge to hand-select their perfect vacation home.

Full-service travel planning to deliver individualized package stays in Park City and Deer Valley

and Deer Valley 24/7 concierge services for personal assistance

VIP experiences

Add-ons such as spas, dining, transportation, private chefs, and mountain escapes

Speaking on the exclusive portfolio curated by LUXE HAUS, Graves-Longley said: "Above all, LUXE HAUS upholds an unmatched standard of luxury. We have worked to offer the absolute best homes and estates in Park City and Deer Valley. With our exclusive inventory of homes in the most sought-after locations, we look forward to creating memorable and unique escapes to Utah." Guests can browse the current LUXE HAUS rental offerings online here.

Bringing the service offering full circle, LUXE HAUS Property Management maintains a heavy focus on owner services. "We constantly hear how disappointed homeowners are with the services and care provided to them by their property management company. Our home care team is on call around the clock and cares for our owners' homes with pride and integrity while maintaining full transparency," said Graves-Longley.

Courtesy of LUXE HAUS Management, owners benefit from a dynamic pricing strategy to generate the highest possible revenue from their investment home. Owners can request their free Haus Management Evaluation online.

Browse the Current LUXE HAUS Rental Inventory

The new LUXE HAUS website offers a wealth of information, including an exclusive area guide highlighting the best culinary, cultural, outdoor, and sports experiences across Park City and Deer Valley. Guests are invited to 'Live Luxe. Stay Luxe.' amidst the enchanting backdrop of the Wasatch Mountains.

For more information, visit http://www.luxehausvacations.com.

About LUXE HAUS

At LUXE HAUS, it's our goal to make luxury vacation planning as effortless as the escape itself. Renting a home is simple, and our expert Park City destination specialists are available to guide you every step of the way. Our team has unmatched expertise in the vacation rental and hospitality industry; with over 40 years of award-winning experience providing luxury vacations, we offer a personalized approach to your travels. Each guest is assigned a personal villa concierge to cater to your requests for activities and amenities, making your vacation planning effortless. Learn more at http://www.luxehausvacations.com.

