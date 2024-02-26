New Lyfe Solutions Las Vegas Sober Living Homes Announces Addiction Treatment Partnership

We came in a bit off the beaten path in that we're a bit more upscale than many other sober homes in the area. Long-term, however, the plan was to provide a full-scope recovery solution that is both, accessible to the low-income population, and likewise comprehensive and effective. Post this

Says Jacob Benjamin, owner of New Lyfe Solutions Sober Living Residences, "The objective was to provide a more affordable, thus more accessible, alternative to the traditional residential treatment model, while also accepting those with Medicaid and Medicare." He adds, "Outside of treatment hours, residing within the structured, supportive environments of our sober living residences keeps the client accountable and bolsters the treatment process."

When combined. sober living homes and outpatient treatment centers create a symbiotic relationship, where the presence of one helps promote the success of the other. In fact, it has become a mainstream treatment model referred to as PHP (partial hospitalization treatment).

With Las Vegas' historically mediocre reputation and limited options concerning quality sober living housing and halfway houses, New Lyfe Solutions was founded in 2019 as part of a comprehensive, multi-phased project intended to redefine the industry. From the outset, the primary objective was to raise the standards within all aspects of addiction recovery housing services. This included all variations of residences, such as halfway houses, sober living homes, transitional/aftercare housing, etc.

Says Benjamin, "We came in a bit off the beaten path in that we're a bit more upscale than many other sober homes in the area. Long-term, however, the plan was to provide a full-scope recovery solution that is both, accessible to the low-income population, and likewise comprehensive and effective."

New Lyfe Solutions offers upscale, semi-structured sober living housing for men and women, and operates a network of residences located in middle and upper-middle-class neighborhoods throughout the Las Vegas, Nevada region. More information is available on the company website at https://newlyfesolutions.com.

For further information or questions contact them at (844) 463-9593.

