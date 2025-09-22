New LYM Collections Available Now to Support Kids Battling Cancer

Today, even more kids are facing cancer and other life-threatening conditions, and they need our support. Every purchase helps bring comfort, create smiles, and remind kids and their families that they're not alone. Post this

"This brand started with a simple idea: to give a beanie to every child battling cancer," said Zachary Quinn, Founder and CEO of LYM. "Today, even more kids are facing cancer and other life-threatening conditions, and they need our support. Every purchase helps bring comfort, create smiles, and remind kids and their families that they're not alone."

Buy One, Give One Is Back With a New Look

Through LYM's signature Buy One, Give One program, each beanie purchased leads to the donation of a beanie to a child battling cancer, or to the families and caregivers who support them. Every beanie now carries a signature blue tag, a symbol of the promise, hope, and community that defines LYM.

The new LYM collections include:

Essentials Collection ($30) : Featuring the all-new LYM logo on a blue tag, this line offers warm, versatile beanies in 20 colorways, designed to be worn cuffed or slouchy.

: Featuring the all-new LYM logo on a blue tag, this line offers warm, versatile beanies in 20 colorways, designed to be worn cuffed or slouchy. Classic Collection ( $30 or $35 with pom): Iconic original styles featuring the classic Love Your Melon leather patch, available in 30 color and style combinations.

Accessories and add-ons, including poms, wash bags, pins, wristbands, and stickers, are also available for purchase. A limited-time warehouse sale in Minnesota will offer exclusive and archived merchandise through the holiday season. Fifteen percent of revenue from accessories, add-ons, and warehouse sale items will support nonprofit partners like Pinky Swear Foundation and M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital.

Making an Impact Where It's Needed Most

Since its founding in 2012, LYM has donated over $10 million to pediatric cancer programs and more than 270,000 beanies to children battling cancer. The need has only grown.

Cancer is the number 1 cause of death by disease in children

There are roughly 40,000 children battling cancer in the U.S. at a given time and about 15,000 new diagnoses every year in children under the age of 20

There are roughly 500,000 children battling life threatening conditions and their siblings, family members and caregivers are going through an incredibly difficult time too. We estimate the need at over 2.5m people we need to support.

people we need to support. One in five families faces food, transportation, housing, or utility insecurity following a childhood cancer diagnosis

After just six months of chemotherapy, one-third struggle to pay even one of those bills

In addition to hats donated through the Buy One, Give One program, individual or organization-based hat donations can be submitted to the Request a Hat program on LYM.com, where anyone can submit a story about a child battling cancer or another life-threatening illness or injury and have a hat sent to them or donated on their behalf.

Shop Now

New LYM products are available now at lym.com. Inventory will restock frequently, but colors and styles will move quickly.

Wear your impact. Each beanie purchased helps bring comfort and hope to a child in need. Help give 100,000 hats and moments of comfort to kids who need them most.

Link to LYM assets HERE.

About LYM

LYM is a beanie brand dedicated to giving a hat to every child battling cancer in America, as well as supporting nonprofit organizations that lead the fight against pediatric cancer. Founded in 2012 by two college friends, the company grew rapidly before its sale. In 2025, one of the original founders, Zachary Quinn, bought back LYM. Together with his family, Quinn is bringing the brand full circle. LYM is back with a renewed focus on its founding purpose and the future ahead. To date, over 270,00 hats have been donated and more than $10 million has been given to fund pediatric cancer research initiatives and family support. For every beanie sold, another will be given to a child battling cancer. In addition, fifteen percent of total revenue from the sale of accessories, add-ons, and warehouse sale items is given to LYM's nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. More information on LYM can be found at LYM.com. Follow LYM on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Amber Masciorini, ChicExecs, 4086122616, [email protected], www.chicexecs.com

SOURCE ChicExecs