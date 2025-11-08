New Madison Bathhouse Launches "Gift of Slow Time": A New Kind of Holiday Gift Experience

Saunaday, Madison's first modern Nordic-inspired bathhouse, today announced the launch of The Gift of Slow Time — a limited-edition collection of "Experience Gift Boxes" designed to help people reconnect, restore, and rediscover the luxury of unhurried time. This season, as shoppers search for more intentional and experiential gifts, Saunaday is offering Experience Gift Boxes in addition to its signature gift cards — inviting guests to gift presence, not presents. For every box purchased before Giving Tuesday, $5 will go to The Playing Field--a Madison-based nonprofit expanding access for low-income families to high-quality early childhood education and care. "Our guests shared they wanted something very different for the holidays this year— the chance to slow down, give back, and experience something real," said Roshelle Ritzenthaler, co-founder of Saunaday. "Slow time isn't just a break; it's a way of reconnecting with ourselves and with others that restores balance and ease. It's an experience that we're literally boxing up this holiday season."

The Collection: Two Limited-Edition Experience Boxes

The Private Suite Ritual Box — A luxury restoration experience, this gift box includes a Private Suite for two, and a 3-hour Vitality Ritual that includes Saunaday's custom copper ionic brushes and our locally blended 100% organic post-sauna therapeutic face and body oil.

The Hinoki Reset Box — Inspired by traditional Japanese bathing culture, this grounding ritual kit features a Hinoki Hot Soak Session for 3 hours, as well as handmade Japanese Hinoki incense to bring the scent experience home with you, and sachet of winter citrus bath sales.

Saunaday Experience Cards — For those seeking the gift of choice, Saunaday's experience cards can be redeemed for communal bathhouse sessions, private suites, or add-on rituals like Hinoki Hot Soaks and Infrared Therapy.

A Gift That Gives Back

Through Giving Tuesday (December 3), $5 from every box sold will be donated to The Playing Field, a Madison-based nonprofit expanding access for low-income families to high-quality early childhood education and care.

About Saunaday

Founded in July 2025 by local residents Roshelle and Jason Ritzenthaler, Saunaday is a modern thermal bathhouse located in downtown Madison, Wisconsin. Rooted in Nordic sauna tradition and contemporary design, Saunaday offers communal bathing rituals, private contrast suites, hinoki hot soaks, and infrared therapies — all centered on Saunaday's vision to Inspire Vitality and Community.

Since opening in July 2025, Saunaday has become a cultural gathering place for social self care, bathing culture, and offline community building — blending design, hospitality, and ritual to create an urban oasis for rest and restoration.

Availability

The Gift of Slow Time collection is available now online at www.sauna.day/gifting and in-store at Saunaday, 315 S. Blount St, Madison, WI. Supplies are limited.

