New Madison Logic Survey By Harris Poll Finds 96% of B2B Marketing Leaders Polled Are Changing Their Marketing Strategies Due to the Current Economic Climate

"It's no surprise that the current economic environment is shaking up how and where B2B marketers are investing their time and resources," said Madison Logic CEO Keith Turco. "Marketers are under more pressure than ever and searching for any and all ways to gain a competitive advantage." Post this

"It's no surprise that the current economic environment is shaking up how and where B2B marketers are investing their time and resources," said Madison Logic CEO Keith Turco. "Marketers are under more pressure than ever and searching for any and all ways to gain a competitive advantage."

The new survey also found that AI remains an important investment for B2B marketers with 76% citing seeing more value in AI for B2B versus B2C – with more than 2 in 5 (45%) strongly agreeing. Nearly all marketers surveyed [97%] are excited about incorporating AI in marketing, with 50% citing using AI to predict future market trends with more accuracy; 50% citing improving data management and measurement; and 49% on the chance to make more personalized, targeted video content.

According to Turco, these opportunities not only highlight how companies are investing and using AI in marketing but how the B2B industry is changing in bigger ways. The survey found that 93% of B2B marketers agree that Millennial and Gen Z marketers are changing the B2B marketing landscape, are rising in importance and are identifying new technologies to drive more value.

Notably, both generations bring their own unique experiences and perspectives to the table according to those polled. For Millennials, more than half (55%) say they are good marketing/advertising leaders because they are digital natives who aren't afraid to try and test new trends and 52% cite their broader global perspective having grown up in a digitally connected world. And, for Gen Zer's, 62% cite their comfort with technology and half acknowledge they have their finger on the pulse of the latest trends (51%).

"Millennials and Gen Zers are changing the B2B buying game," added Turco. "This important segment is rising in purchasing power and therefore, the marketers that know how to best reach and connect with them are also making their mark and impacting our industry in new and exciting ways."

For more information about how Madison Logic's innovative solutions help the world's fastest-growing companies grow faster, visit www.madisonlogic.com.

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Madison Logic from April 17-22, 2025, among 305 U.S. adults aged 21+ who are employed full-time, as marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, or social media decision-makers (director level or higher) at their current company (referred to as "marketing leaders "). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 5.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Madison Logic

The ML Platform, a global multi-channel ABM activation and measurement platform, enables B2B marketers to leverage a proprietary combined data set to identify the accounts most likely to purchase, accelerate the customer journey, and shorten sales cycles to positively impact ROI. Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to convert their best accounts faster by finding and engaging with the most influential individuals throughout the buyer's journey. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

Media Contact

Betsy Utley-Marin, Madison Logic, 1 (332) 208-8146, [email protected], https://www.madisonlogic.com/

Nicole Houston, The Sway Effect, 1 (512) 401-8159, [email protected], https://theswayeffect.com/

SOURCE Madison Logic