New Managed SaaS Alerts Helps MSPs Fortify Cyber Defenses with a Team of Experts and 24-Hour Surveillance

SaaS Alerts will manage its Respond module rules for maximum effect against SaaS application threats. Cloud analysts will monitor for unusual activity in MSP managed SaaS environments and make adjustments to automation when necessary.

The team will also ensure SaaS Alerts' partners fully utilize all SaaS Alerts features including Unify, which enhances user identity validation; and Fortify, which enables MSPs to improve their customers' Microsoft secure scores and overall security posture..

Today, 85% of compromises stem from SaaS applications as cybercriminals find new ways to bypass preventive measures like MFA and Conditional Access. For MSPs that lack the resources to fortify SaaS applications for themselves and their clients, Managed SaaS Alerts provides the cyber security experts and product expertise to fill the void.

"Not every MSP has the resources to manage security for all of their clients," said SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie. "Managed SaaS Alerts helps ensure MSPs and their clients are protected 24/7/365 by our automated software and security analysts. Nobody knows our system or monitors the threat landscape better than us."

Key features of the new Managed SaaS Alerts solution include:

24/7/365 Monitoring – A SaaS Alerts dedicated team will continuously monitor security events from various sources within the platform, including SaaS Alerts' proprietary software and databases.





Incident Analysis and Triage – SaaS Alerts experts will analyze security incidents, conduct initial triage, and escalate them to the MSP as needed for swift resolution.





Comprehensive Monthly Reporting – Customers will receive detailed monthly reports highlighting any significant changes to their SaaS Alerts configuration and any actions that were taken to mitigate or eliminate threats.





Proactive Security Enhancements – The SaaS Alerts team will implement new SaaS Alerts functionality when released to enhance the security posture of their MSP partners and their customers.





Clear Incident Documentation – SaaS Alerts analysts will clearly and concisely document and report incidents and resolutions for MSPs to enable effective communications with their customers.

SaaS Alerts works seamlessly with MSP security teams to leverage these features to prevent cloud threats from impacting their operations. In addition, SaaS Alerts shares its best practices to ensure their security postures remain robust and up to date.

The new Managed SaaS Alerts solution is available Sept. 1 to new and existing customers for 75 cents per user, per month. MSPs can learn more about the Managed SaaS Alerts offering during a webinar, "Let Us Cover Your SaaS," Sept. 10 at 1pm ET.

About SaaS Alerts

SaaS Alerts is a cybersecurity platform for managed service providers (MSPs) to detect and automate the remediation of SaaS security threats. The platform provides unified, continuous monitoring of core business SaaS applications to protect against data theft and malicious actors, including Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Salesforce, Slack, Dropbox, Okta, Duo and Microsoft Defender.

Media Contact

Bill Robbins, SaaS Alerts

SOURCE SaaS Alerts