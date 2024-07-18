New Marketplace Assessment Report from CMI Media Group and Compas Offers Definitive Analysis of Today's Pertinent Healthcare Marketing Trends and Opportunities

The strategic, visionary report provides insights on what is shaping healthcare culturally, socially, and economically for the healthcare audience. Post this

Key insights include:

HCPs are consumers too, and two-thirds of all HCPs use social media daily or at least once per week. According to CMI Media Group Media Vitals™ 2024/25 research, 78% of HCPs stated they use social networks for at least one type of professional purpose.

Today's audiences are more accustomed to consuming content across channels, often consuming this cross-channel content at the same time and seamlessly transitioning between what used to be considered "online" and "offline" activities. Media Vitals research shares that 62.9% of U.S. adults also engage in other activities (i.e., multitask) while watching TV.

Podcasting is one of the fastest-growing digital audio channels, expanding two times faster than digital advertising overall. Healthcare is the second most popular podcast topic, ranking only behind news and ahead of sports and comedy, according to Media Vitals findings. And, 21% of healthcare professionals consider podcasts very/extremely important resources to stay abreast of medical developments and treatment options

The strategic, visionary report provides insights on what is shaping healthcare culturally, socially, and economically for the healthcare audience. It considers what is happening now and what is happening next, to give CMI Media Group and Compas clients and partners the greatest advantage for effective planning. The report is largely informed by CMI Media Group's Media Vitals(TM) research, which has been the industry's definitive research resource since 2013.

In addition, reports focusing on CMI Media Group's Media Vitals research will be launching now and throughout the fall. This includes research focusing on healthcare professionals, consumers, payor/hospitals and the global market. Media Vitals has been providing detailed guidance on pharma marketing efforts since 2013 and has become the premiere research tool for the industry's leading healthcare marketers.

To request a free copy of the report, healthcare clients can visit this request page. CMI Media Group also offers qualified industry professionals a free subscription to its daily briefing The Scoop and other thought leadership by signing up at this link.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry's leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients' media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients' collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry's best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers

Media Contact

Carly Kuper, CMI Media Group, 6107315409, [email protected], https://cmimediagroup.com/

SOURCE CMI Media Group