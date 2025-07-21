New Massachusetts Innovation Lets Customers Turn Personal Materials Into Custom Lab-Grown Diamonds

Humanite™ is a new offering from iLAH Jewelry and Carat Systems: custom lab-grown diamonds infused with carbon from items like fabric, paper, or plants, preserving stories at the atomic level. These one-of-a-kind stones can commemorate everything from brand launches to personal milestones.
Massachusetts-based jewelry designer iLAH Jewelry has partnered with Carat Systems to launch Humanite™, the world's first personalized lab-grown diamond offering infused with carbon sourced from meaningful materials provided by the client. Grown in the U.S. using proprietary technology developed by Carat Systems, Humanite™ diamonds offer a new way to preserve life's most powerful memories — atom by atom.
Each Humanite™ diamond is created by infusing vaporized carbon from organic materials such as hair, fabric, paper, or plants directly into the diamond growth process. The result is a custom lab-grown diamond that physically contains the essence of a specific person, place, or moment — captured forever in crystal.
"Diamonds do not tarnish or scratch and perfectly symbolize enduring love. Through our technology, we infuse trillions of atoms from your selected items into a stunning gem — Humanite! Humanite is a fusion of your personal story in a diamond," says Roy Gat, founder of Carat Systems. "Embrace the opportunity to crystallize your most meaningful life story into a magnificent, unique, and lasting heirloom."
Unlike traditional memorial diamonds that focus on loss, Humanite™ celebrates the living — preserving the present, honoring joyful milestones, and giving form to meaningful transformation.
Packages start at $19,000 and typically yield 2 to 4 infused diamonds, averaging around 2 carats. Most stones reach colorless (DEF) and VS1 clarity, though results may vary. Humanite™ diamonds are precision-cut in the U.S. and can be certified by IGI, GIA, or GCAL.
Each Humanite™ experience includes:
- Personalized organic carbon infusion
- Live webcam access during diamond growth
- U.S.-based cutting and certification
- Official certification by IGI, GIA, or GCAL
Humanite™ infused diamonds are ideal for:
- Personal and family heirlooms
- Engagements and weddings
- Brand memorabilia and corporate gifting
- Artistic collaborations and milestone celebrations
These are not just lab-grown diamonds — they are crystallized stories.
Humanite™ is now available exclusively through iLAH Jewelry in Worcester, MA.
Founded by designer Ilah Cibis, iLAH Jewelry is a custom fine jewelry studio based in Worcester, Massachusetts. Known for combining cutting-edge technology with meaningful storytelling, iLAH Jewelry works exclusively with recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gems, and now Humanite™ diamonds — the first stones infused with personal materials at the atomic level.
About Carat Systems:
Carat Systems is a U.S.-based innovator in lab-grown diamond technology. Their proprietary growth chambers and atom-level infusion process enable the creation of Humanite™ — the first lab-grown diamonds personalized through infused organic carbon.
