New Massachusetts Innovation Lets Customers Turn Personal Materials Into Custom Lab-Grown Diamonds

Each Humanite™ diamond is created by infusing vaporized carbon from organic materials such as hair, fabric, paper, or plants directly into the diamond growth process. The result is a custom lab-grown diamond that physically contains the essence of a specific person, place, or moment — captured forever in crystal.

"Diamonds do not tarnish or scratch and perfectly symbolize enduring love. Through our technology, we infuse trillions of atoms from your selected items into a stunning gem — Humanite! Humanite is a fusion of your personal story in a diamond," says Roy Gat, founder of Carat Systems. "Embrace the opportunity to crystallize your most meaningful life story into a magnificent, unique, and lasting heirloom."

Unlike traditional memorial diamonds that focus on loss, Humanite™ celebrates the living — preserving the present, honoring joyful milestones, and giving form to meaningful transformation.

Packages start at $19,000 and typically yield 2 to 4 infused diamonds, averaging around 2 carats. Most stones reach colorless (DEF) and VS1 clarity, though results may vary. Humanite™ diamonds are precision-cut in the U.S. and can be certified by IGI, GIA, or GCAL.

Each Humanite™ experience includes:

Personalized organic carbon infusion

Live webcam access during diamond growth

U.S.-based cutting and certification

Official certification by IGI, GIA, or GCAL

Humanite™ infused diamonds are ideal for:

Personal and family heirlooms

Engagements and weddings

Brand memorabilia and corporate gifting

Artistic collaborations and milestone celebrations

These are not just lab-grown diamonds — they are crystallized stories.

Humanite™ is now available exclusively through iLAH Jewelry in Worcester, MA.

About iLAH Jewelry:

Founded by designer Ilah Cibis, iLAH Jewelry is a custom fine jewelry studio based in Worcester, Massachusetts. Known for combining cutting-edge technology with meaningful storytelling, iLAH Jewelry works exclusively with recycled precious metals, responsibly sourced gems, and now Humanite™ diamonds — the first stones infused with personal materials at the atomic level.

About Carat Systems:

Carat Systems is a U.S.-based innovator in lab-grown diamond technology. Their proprietary growth chambers and atom-level infusion process enable the creation of Humanite™ — the first lab-grown diamonds personalized through infused organic carbon.

Media Contact

Ilah Cibis, iLAH Jewelry, 1 617-290-4149, [email protected], https://ilahjewelry.com/

SOURCE iLAH Jewelry