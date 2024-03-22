New media production company Snarky Elephant Productions (SEP), launches 2024 Filmmaker Cohort and Special Access Project Database

SEP's 2nd cohort debuts with innovative features, including hosting projects on Special Access—an exclusive, all-in-one hub for attachment, optioning, funding, and networking opportunities for both established and emerging underrepresented filmmakers.

NEW YORK, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Snarky Elephant Productions (SEP), a forefront champion of diversity and inclusion in the film industry, is excited to introduce its 2024 cohort of emerging creators from underrepresented backgrounds to its premier incubator program.

Selected via a rigorous application process that saw a 300% increase in applications from its previous year, the 2024 filmmakers will benefit from twelve months of comprehensive support, including creative mentorship, financial resources, and project development tools to advance their distinctive endeavors, capturing often overlooked perspectives, communities, and identities. Notably, projects affiliated with SEP now have the opportunity to host their projects on Special Access, an exclusive one-stop destination that contains 30+ projects catered to a selected list of more than 350 high-level members of the film industry and funders.

The members of the 2024 cohort are:

Roshdy Ahmed , award-winning filmmaker, and writer (winner at Miami Short Film Festival, Nominee at Dubai International Film Festival)

, award-winning filmmaker, and writer (winner at Miami Short Film Festival, Nominee at International Film Festival) Mark Harris , PGA-nominated filmmaker, writer, and producer (PGA-nominated and Creator of Kevin Hart's "What The Fit", 1% on all of Coverfly, Film Independent Project Involve Fellow)

, PGA-nominated filmmaker, writer, and producer (PGA-nominated and Creator of "What The Fit", 1% on all of Coverfly, Film Independent Project Involve Fellow) Charlene Jean , playwright, writer, and composer (NYSCA Grantee, New Georges Audrey Resident, Creative Capital WILD FUTURES finalist)

, playwright, writer, and composer (NYSCA Grantee, New Georges Audrey Resident, Creative Capital WILD FUTURES finalist) Andrew Leung , award-winning filmmaker and animator (Winner at DOCLA and inclusion into LATimes Short Doc Series, Art Department Guild Certificate of Appreciation for work on the Best Production Design Oscar Nominated Films La La Land and Black Panther)

, award-winning filmmaker and animator (Winner at DOCLA and inclusion into LATimes Short Doc Series, Art Department Guild Certificate of Appreciation for work on the Best Production Design Oscar Nominated Films La La Land and Black Panther) Jendayi Omowale , award-winning documentarian (Onyko Award for Best Web/TV Series, Nominated at the Miami Web Fest)

The filmmakers selected for the 2024 cohort exemplify SEP's dedication to amplifying voices historically marginalized within the film industry. Notably, 100% of the cohort are people of color/indigenous backgrounds, 40% identify as gender-queer/non-binary, and 60% identify as first or second-generation immigrants. Additionally, the 2024 cohort boasts international representation, including a team project based in Egypt, aligning with SEP's mission to elevate underrepresented storytellers globally.

To enhance the incubator process, the selected filmmakers will work directly with the experienced producers, creatives, and producers at Snarky Elephant, including its two co-founders, Vishaal Reddy, CEO, and Neal Ludevig, CCO. They will also have the invaluable opportunity to meet and collaborate with a distinguished group of SEP's advisors. This esteemed panel includes industry luminaries Reed Clement, Head of Creative Labs at Netflix; Shaurya Nanavati, formerly Lionsgate's VP of Content Strategy and Analysis; Meghna Rao, former Director of Film & TV Development at Pushkin.fm; Raeshem Nijhon, CEO of Culture House (Netflix, Disney, Amazon, and Hulu); Rajal Pitroda, Sundance Fellow and Independent Producer; Neil Thomas, VP at Netflix; and Patrick Goodwin, Emmy-award winning Casting Director.

The 2024 cohort follows the outstanding success of Snarky Elephant's inaugural cohort. In 2023, achievements included the successful development and production of ZARI, a short film by Shruti Parekh, which secured the CAPE USA Grant with Janet Yang Productions (President of the Academy). Additionally, QUINCE KINGS, created by Christian Moldes, gained entry into the Sundance Development Lab and was selected as one of 12 projects from more than 3,400 submissions. Moreover, the cohort facilitated numerous meetings with Executive Producers, forged attachments, and refined creative and pitch materials across 18 projects.

Shravya Kag, a member of the 2023 cohort, shared her reflections on the experience: "Working with Snarky accelerated my learning in documentary filmmaking and script writing. The weekly meetings and monthly check-ins helped me stay accountable to myself during the arduous creative process of writing a personal documentary and the insightful feedback shaped my script into what it is today. Most importantly, as a first-time director of a feature, SEP gave me the confidence to pursue, the community to fall back on, and the drive to tell my story."

In another noteworthy development, Snarky Elephant proudly announces the addition of Todd Corley, Senior Vice President at Carhartt, to its board this year. Corley is a pioneering figure in the realm of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). His self-published book, "Fitch Path," served as the inspiration for the Netflix documentary "White Hot: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch," which debuted at #1 on the platform. This documentary, a contemporary case study in DE&I efforts, delves into Corley's transformative tenure as Chief Diversity Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch, where he spearheaded the transition from a strategy of "exclusion" to "inclusion." Corley is also the recipient of the inaugural Claes Nobel World Betterment Award (2013), recognizing his outstanding contributions to promoting global unity and cultural understanding.

"Snarky Elephant is uniquely positioned to fundamentally transform the entertainment landscape by serving as both a launchpad and ongoing advocate for emerging storytellers from underrepresented groups. Through their incubator and production efforts, they can open doors for a wide range of distinctive creative voices," says Todd Corley. "Moreover, while building a community of allies and partners across the industry, they are poised to drive systemic change - pressing studios and financiers to widen the circle of writers, directors, and actors greenlit to share their lived experiences."

SEP's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity in the film industry is reflected in the composition of its 2024 Filmmaker Cohort and the stellar lineup of advisors and board members. As the incubator program unfolds, SEP anticipates witnessing the transformative impact of these emerging creators as they shape the future of storytelling.

Learn more about Snarky Elephant, its incubator, prior work from its creators, and more on its website, at http://www.snarkyelephant.com, or on all social channels @wearesnarky

About Snarky Elephant Productions (SEP):

Snarky Elephant produces emotionally rich visual content that explores the under-represented human experience. Through scripted and unscripted content, SEP champions emerging creators whose identities inspire them to defy societal barriers to educate and shift established standards. Their intention is to change company cultures, the entertainment industry, and larger global sensitivities with darkly amusing, inventive stories that chronicle the complexities of human spirit.

Media Contact

SEP Press Team, Snarky Elephant Productions, 1 4237947251, [email protected], www.snarkyelephant.com

SOURCE Snarky Elephant Productions