New Memoir Acts as a Testament to the Enduring Bonds of Family and Unconditional Love

"Remembering Noreen" shares the life of a remarkable woman with an intellectual disability through her sister's eyes

HIGHLAND, Mich., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the tender age of four, Kathleen Dunham was excited to be a big sister. As she waited for her parents to return home after the birth of her baby sister Noreen, her parents were away much longer than anticipated. Years later she would learn that it was due to her sister's medical evaluation and diagnosis of mental and physical handicaps. Dunham's enthusiasm to be a big sister remained unchanged and endured for the entirety of Noreen's life. She now shares her and her sister's special connection in her new book, "Remembering Noreen."

"Remembering Noreen" is a heartfelt memoir that delves into Dunham's personal experiences and reflections on her relationship with her sister, Noreen. The book captures the essence of family dynamics, love, challenges, and growth through the lens of caring for a sibling with special needs.

"Noreen touched so many lives," Dunham said. "It does not do her justice to merely describe her using stereotypes, I want to share her as she was; a complex individual with hopes and dreams, just like everyone else in society."

Dunham walks readers through Noreen's life from birth and through her last days fighting brain cancer, vividly describing her family's challenges as they learned there were few services available to help Noreen as she battled cerebral palsy. She shares how she came to unconditionally accept her sister and witnessed the beautiful rewards and miracles that accompanied living with her best friend.

"The book is not just a legacy for my family," Dunham explained, "it is a tribute to those who are involved in raising, supporting and working with individuals with developmental delays and learning differences."

About the author

Kathleen Dunham has been an educator for over forty years that includes work in early childhood, special education, and at the university level. She lives in Michigan with her husband where she is currently writing a children's book about the importance of acceptance and inclusion of disabled individuals of all ages. Dunham's sister, Noreen, died on April 23, 2017 at age 62.

