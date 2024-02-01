New Memoir Chronicles Bible Study Teacher's Path from Abandonment to Spiritual Fulfillment

"I want my story to be a reminder that, even in the face of abandonment, one can discover a deeper, unshakeable love through the spiritual connection of Christ, the loving and kind father who changed my heart and made me whole again," Brielle said. Post this

Left alone to battle life's storms, with a broken heart and the shattered hope of her family being together, Brielle attempts to search for love in all the wrong places, seeking to trust men once again. However, the turning point in Brielle's life came when she discovered faith and embraced Christ as her spiritual father; the only one she really needed.

"The memoir beautifully unfolds the moments of spiritual awakening," Brielle said. "My journey of healing came to be when I realized love can be found in the embrace of faith."

Brielle shares her reflections on how faith became a guiding light, providing strength and love that surpassed the absence of her earthly father. She hopes her story may serve as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the capacity for healing through the acceptance of Jesus Christ.

"I want my story to be a reminder that, even in the face of abandonment, one can discover a deeper, unshakeable love through the spiritual connection of Christ, the loving and kind father who changed my heart and made me whole again," Brielle said.

"Once Lost Now Found: A Memoir"

By Brielle

ISBN: 9798385005918 (softcover); 9798385005925 (hardcover); 9798385005932 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Brielle is an elementary school registered nurse and a youth bible study teacher. She exemplifies the heart of God, not only in her writing, but also in her life. "Once Lost Now Found" is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/854129-once-lost-now-found.

