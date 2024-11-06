New Memoir Chronicles Iranian Woman's Escape from Oppression and Fight for Freedom

Author releases her true story of courage, resilience and transformation in the face of oppression
OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Parvin Kolahdooz has published her memoir, "The Big, Brown Suitcase: A Woman's Journey to Freedom," which details her escape from Iran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Raised in a traditional Iranian family, 18-year-old Kolahdooz found herself increasingly confined under the new regime. In this narrative, readers are offered insights into her pursuit toward a life of independence and self-discovery as she navigates the challenges of a society that sought to control her every move.
In "The Big, Brown Suitcase," readers are provided an inside look at the social, political and personal obstacles she faced on her journey from the revolution to attempting to flee her country to the United States. Kolahdooz hopes to encourage readers to pursue their dreams despite their fears.
"One message I want readers to take away is that courage comes from taking a step toward what they think is right for them, even if it is a small step," Kolahdooz said.
Kolahdooz reveals how she confronted deeply ingrained cultural beliefs and inner conflicts, ultimately discovering an inner strength that enabled her to follow the right path towards a better life. She now dedicates her life toward helping individuals unlock their full potential and how to navigate their lives with confidence.
"I want readers to know that their negative beliefs about themselves and the world around them can keep them from pursuing their dreams," Kolahdooz said. "To achieve their dream, readers must recognize and change their old beliefs."
About the author
Parvin Kolahdooz is an Iranian-born Canadian memoirist, a certified integral master coach and a lover of nature. She is dedicated to helping individuals unlock their full potential and navigate life's transitions with grace and confidence. Her compassionate approach and unwavering commitment to personal growth make her a trusted mentor and guide for those seeking transformation and fulfillment in their lives. For more about Parvin's work, visit http://www.innerpotentialcoaching.com.
