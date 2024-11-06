New Memoir Chronicles Iranian Woman's Escape from Oppression and Fight for Freedom

"I want readers to know that their negative beliefs about themselves and the world around them can keep them from pursuing their dreams," Kolahdooz said. Post this

"One message I want readers to take away is that courage comes from taking a step toward what they think is right for them, even if it is a small step," Kolahdooz said.

Kolahdooz reveals how she confronted deeply ingrained cultural beliefs and inner conflicts, ultimately discovering an inner strength that enabled her to follow the right path towards a better life. She now dedicates her life toward helping individuals unlock their full potential and how to navigate their lives with confidence.

"I want readers to know that their negative beliefs about themselves and the world around them can keep them from pursuing their dreams," Kolahdooz said. "To achieve their dream, readers must recognize and change their old beliefs."

"The Big, Brown Suitcase: A Woman's Journey to Freedom"

By Parvin Kolahdooz

ISBN: 9798765253113 (softcover); 9798765253137 (hardcover); 9798765253120 (electronic)

Available at BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Parvin Kolahdooz is an Iranian-born Canadian memoirist, a certified integral master coach and a lover of nature. She is dedicated to helping individuals unlock their full potential and navigate life's transitions with grace and confidence. Her compassionate approach and unwavering commitment to personal growth make her a trusted mentor and guide for those seeking transformation and fulfillment in their lives. For more about Parvin's work, visit http://www.innerpotentialcoaching.com.

Media Contact

Cydney De Los Santos, LAVIDGE, 4806487588, [email protected]

SOURCE LAVIDGE