New memoir chronicles one woman's as she takes a look deep inside herself, challenging her fears and following her dreams to find happiness

Crystal Warberg shares her stories of love, conflict, loss, spirits, growth and hope in 'Stripping Inherited Karma'

MEDICINE HAT, AB, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crystal Warberg marks her debut in the publishing scene with the release of "Stripping Inherited Karma" (published by Balboa Press).

In this memoir, the author walks readers through her experiences as she takes a look deep inside herself, challenging her fears and following her dreams to find happiness. From childhood memories to present activities, she reflects on how the events and people in her life made her feel through shifts in consciousness. Her journey is testimony that one can end generational trauma and that it is not too late to change the ending of their story.

"Relationships are hard," Warberg states. "When I started to recognize similarities between my relationship and my parents I knew I wasn't happy. However, when I started seeing early similarities in my boy's relationships, I knew I needed to break the cycle."

Filled with real stories of love, conflict, loss, spirits, growth and hope, "Stripping Inherited Karma" is available for purchase at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848977-stripping-inherited-karma.

"Stripping Inherited Karma"

By Crystal Warberg

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 196 pages | ISBN 9798765240083

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 196 pages | ISBN 9798765240076

E-Book | 196 pages | ISBN 9798765240069

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Crystal Warberg was born and, for majority of her youth, raised in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Lethbridge major in Urban and Regional Studies. She only used her degree for a couple of years as a city planner, before she started her family. At which point, she decided she had enough with politics and resigned, never returnings after her second child. She chose yoga over medication in 2009 to treat postpartum depression. Yoga led to additional holistic modalities which she personally used to heal her mind, body and spirit. She now aims to return the gifts she has been given to help others in their personal healing journeys.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, BalboaPress, 844-682-1282, [email protected], www.balboapress.com

SOURCE BalboaPress